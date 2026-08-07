Two New York Teachers Honored as 2026 Extraordinary Educators for Classroom Innovation

Educators recognized by Curriculum Associates for student-focused teaching and effective use of i-Ready® tools; honorees will participate in a yearlong national professional learning and leadership program

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates named Trisha Daningburg from Campbell Savona Jr/Sr High School in Campbell-Savona Central School and Megan Tennant from Holy Family School in the Diocese of Rockville Centre Department of Education to its 2026 class of Extraordinary Educators™. This prestigious recognition program celebrates Grades K–8 teachers across the country who exemplify instructional excellence and a deep commitment to student growth. These educators demonstrate consistent, best-in-class use of i-Ready tools in their classrooms.

Selected from more than 170 educators nationwide, Daningburg and Tennant are among only 26 chosen this year for their outstanding use of data to drive learning, create inclusive classroom environments, and engage in ongoing professional learning.

"Being named an Extraordinary Educator is an absolute honor. To be part of an esteemed group and to have the opportunity to network with other educators across the nation is invaluable," said Daningburg. "I'm excited to use this opportunity to bring new experiences, perspectives, and resources back to our community. We are all lifelong learners and I'm excited to continue honing my skills and being part of such an amazing group of educators!"

"To say I was shocked is an understatement! As both a classroom teacher and a curriculum lead for my Diocese, this honor gives me a real sense of validation that the work I'm doing is making a difference," said Tennant. "Teachers give so much of themselves, and getting this kind of 'thank you' is an experience I wish every one of my colleagues could have."

Now in its seventh year, the Extraordinary Educators program connects honorees to a yearlong national professional learning community, leadership development opportunities, and collaboration with education leaders and fellow educators from across the country. Honorees also participate in Curriculum Associates' annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, where they share insights and amplify their impact in classrooms nationwide.

"Our Extraordinary Educators inspire us with their dedication to high-quality instruction and student success," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize their work and to walk alongside them as they continue to lead in their classrooms and communities."

The 2026 cohort represents a range of roles, including classroom instruction, student support, and enrichment. Educators were selected through a rigorous review process involving Curriculum Associates staff and an advisory panel of company leaders and Extraordinary Educator alumni, ensuring diverse perspectives and fairness.

Learn more about the Extraordinary Educators program and view the full list of 2026 honorees.

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About Curriculum Associates

Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company dedicated to making Grades K–12 classrooms better for more than 17 million students and one million educators nationwide. The company's connected suite of i-Ready® solutions unites adaptive assessment, personalized instruction, and core curriculum in English language arts and mathematics—supported by expert professional learning and service teams—alongside Ellevation for Multilingual Learners and Stile Education® for middle school science. Through its innovation hub, AI Labs, Curriculum Associates designs forward-looking technologies educators can trust. The company measures success by the impact it makes on student outcomes and is honored to support the extraordinary work of teachers every day.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC