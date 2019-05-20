Three MNJ Technologies Executives Named to Elite IT Channel Rankings by CRN

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies, a midmarket-focused IT solution and services provider, today announced that Jamie Porter, MNJ Director of Marketing, has been named to the highly select 2019 Power 30 Solution Providers listing, a subset of the CRN® 2019 Women of the Channel rankings. The Power 30 Solution Providers honors women in solution provider organizations whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies' success, and who have had significant influence to move the entire IT channel forward.

Sue Kozak, MNJ President, and Diane Bierman, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Sourcing, were also included on CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel, a listing of women whose channel expertise and vision are deserving of recognition. The Power 30 Solution Providers and Women of the Channel rankings are administered by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company.

Porter, who has worked in the channel industry for 19 years, was recognized for increasing awareness of her company's brand in 2018 through several key initiatives. Beginning with "Be the Difference," a highly successful employee engagement and leadership program, Porter worked alongside her team to implement a number of strategic workshops and internal marketing efforts. She also strengthened her company's vendor and partner relationships, doubling the number of vendors who participated in joint marketing campaigns in a single year.

"In a year in which many MNJ employees have gone above and beyond to move our company forward, Jamie Porter's efforts have stood out," commented Benjamin Niernberg, senior vice president, sales and services. "We're pleased that her efforts, along with those of Diane Bierman and Sue Kozak, have been recognized by CRN Magazine."

Porter's accomplishments have complemented those of Kozak and Bierman over the past year. Kozak, founder of MNJ 17 years ago, was included in the Women of the Channel ranking for her emphasis on maintaining a family-centered corporate culture. Bierman was responsible for transforming MNJ's sales organization from a traditional VAR to a Service Solution Provider, growing both the services practice and overall company revenue.

To create its Power 30 Solution Providers and Women of the Channel rankings, CRN's editorial team reviewed a list of more than 700 channel leadership applicants, selecting the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The 2019 Women of the Channel and Power 30 Solution Providers lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About MNJ Technologies

MNJ Technologies is a technology and managed services provider that focuses on helping midmarket companies increase productivity, simplify IT systems and reduce costs through best-in-class vendor-agnostic solutions and services. The company's certified solution consultants and engineers help clients optimize operations through the use of SD-WAN, unified communications, networking, security, cloud and other technologies. MNJ was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in suburban Chicago. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com.

