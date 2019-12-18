Three Model Homes Debut at New Colton Community

COLTON, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce a Model Home Preview at Blossom at Wildrose Village, a new Colton community boasting attractive pricing and versatile floor plans.

Braeden plan exterior

Model Home Preview RichmondAmerican.com/BlossomEvent

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to enjoy light refreshments and tour three beautiful model homes at Blossom at Wildrose Village on Saturday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sales associates will be on hand to answer questions and share details about this exciting new neighborhood.

About Blossom at Wildrose Village

Five two-story plans from the upper $300s

3 to 4 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,320 sq. ft.

Open layouts and exciting design options

Hundreds of ways to personalize

Blossom at Wildrose Village is located at 1902 Larry Sheffield Lane, Colton, CA 92324.

For more information, please call 909.942.6782 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Blossom

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

