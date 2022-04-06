Three Month Mentorship On Timing the Market: Trade-in Real-Time With Discipline and Confidence Using Time Cycles - April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 06, 2022, 08:00 ET

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mentorship On Timing the Market - Path to Financial Freedom" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next Mentorship batch starts from April 2022 for a period of 3 months. As a trader the most important aspect I think is to manage risk and to have a clear trade plan. There are various methods that are available to read the market but a mentor who has decades of experience act as a guide for the application of these methods in a disciplined way.

In This Mentorship Program You Will Get Access To

  • 36 hours of training (6 days) for the most desired training on Master of Cycles (MOC), Option Trading using Technical Analysis (OTTA) and Mastering Elliott wave Season - 2 (MOW)
  • 18 hours of online access of Master of Technical Analysis (MOTA), Advanced Technical analysis module + Elliott wave video links
  • 3 months of Mentorship online sessions - 3 Saturdays in a month, 3 hours each Saturday
  • Recordings of the sessions will be made available for the period of 7 days so that the concept can be learned again and again until the next class
  • Access to a private group on Mentorship Trader's Forum and social media
  • Lifetime Access to private Telegram group
  • Periodic access to Live interactive sessions with Ashish Kyal even post Mentorship

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a6r9m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States & European Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes...

Turkey B2C e-Commerce Market Report 2022 Featuring Alibaba,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics