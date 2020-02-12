Three Months After Launch, Work Truck Marketplace Comvoy Sees Success, Led by Strong Internal Team

CHICO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020­­ /PRNewswire/ -- Comvoy, the first and only structured, searchable marketplace for work-ready trucks and vans, launched in November 2019 to match customers with the right work truck for the right job––across any vocation, body type, vehicle or upfit manufacturer. Senior team members Nikki Wilson, Kevin Kinell, and Gerry Ogris, in addition to key advisor Bernie Brenner, have helped shape the marketplace and ushered in its early successes within the dealer community.

Comvoy.com - the future of commercial vehicle shopping

"Comvoy is perfection," said Mark Santilli at Jeff Gordon Chevrolet, a dealership based in Wilmington, North Carolina. "I've been waiting for someone in the commercial vehicle industry to understand the need for a marketplace that connects buyers with dealerships. By showing businesses the available inventory in their area, it not only helps them hone in on the work trucks and vans they need for their jobs, but also helps dealerships make more sales. I'm glad Comvoy finally exists, and I can't wait to see the impact this has on our business in the months and years to come."

Comvoy has cultivated strong engagement with dealers nationwide, demonstrating, early on, the long-term impact this commercial vehicle marketplace is poised to have on the entire industry. This success would not have been made possible without Comvoy's strong team.

Kevin Kinell : Comvoy's VP of Product & Engineering, Kinell has a proven track record of guiding tech start-ups, building impressive products, and developing great teams. From co-founding ChicoStart.com, a startup incubator that helps early-stage companies, to his work as a founding developer at Auctiva, the first eBay auction management company, Kinell's variety of experience in the tech and marketplace space helped him cultivate the right design and strong engineering team behind Comvoy.

Nikki Wilson : Comvoy's Director of Marketing and Communications, Wilson spent the last nine years directing commercial vehicle marketing initiatives for Ford Motor Company focused on targeting small to medium-sized businesses––the same audience that Comvoy serves. With her deep understanding of the work truck sector, Wilson ensures that the Comvoy marketplace allows dealers to most effectively engage with their buyers.





Gerry Ogris : Comvoy's New Business Development Lead, Ogris has successfully serviced dealerships for over 25 years. At Dealertrack he held several VP positions leading multiple software sales and operations teams contributing to its ascent to a billion-dollar company culminating in an acquisition by Cox Automotive. In his tenure at Reynolds + Reynolds, he led sales teams across all software product lines to significantly increase auto dealership market penetration. Ogris has utilized his relationships and industry know-how to advise the Comvoy team and contribute to the marketplace's early success.

Bernie Brenner : Co-founder of TrueCar, Brenner joined on as an early advisor to Comvoy, focused on the mission to transform the commercial vehicle industry. Leveraging his vast industry experience, Brenner has been a key strategist and mentor to shape the creation of the Comvoy marketplace.

Alongside Comvoy CEO/founder Kathryn Schifferle, the Comvoy team is uniquely positioned to serve both automotive dealers and vocational buyers, due to their vast industry experience. They bring unmatched knowledge on how to succeed in the automotive and commercial vehicle industries; this is what is catapulting Comvoy on the road to success.

"With over 40 combined years spent helping dealers engage with work truck buyers, Nikki, Kevin, Gerry, and Bernie have been indispensable in creating this marketplace," said Schifferle. "With their efforts, we have built Comvoy to empower businesses to find the vehicles they need; I am confident that they will continue to drive us through continued growth and success for our dealers."

Visit the Comvoy marketplace today at www.comvoy.com .

About Comvoy

The Comvoy marketplace was founded by Work Truck Solutions to support the hard-working businesses that power the economy. Comvoy uses the most extensive aggregation of commercial vehicle details and inventory (including all specs on vehicle body, upfit, equipment, pieces, and parts from OEM to dealer). Comvoy is built for buyers to easily research, find, and get what they need. Comvoy surfaces results across vocation, vehicle body type, upfit or vehicle manufacturer to match every buyer with the right work truck for the right job.

