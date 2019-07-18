Three Months Left: New CBI-Funded Cabrits Kempinski Resort is Expected to Employ Hundreds of Dominicans

The Cabrits Resort Kempinski is one of the eco-conscious hotels and resorts debuting on the island this year. Hailed as a 'hideaway resort', it is cleverly designed between the Caribbean Sea and the Cabrits National Park. Located in Dominica's second largest town, Portsmouth, the 151-room five-star resort will offer world-class amenities, including a full-service spa, tennis courts, modern fitness facilities, as well as spaces for weddings, meetings and conferences. The resort has already received international attention from the likes of Forbes , naming it one of the most anticipated Caribbean hotel openings this year.

With reservations now available, the resort is already generating a lot of interest. During a recent visit to the construction site, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said it was, "a good, positive sign that within five days or so [of accepting reservations], they've gotten quite a number of bookings and the bookings are increasing as the days go by." PM Skerrit also highlighted the ancillary businesses and opportunities that new hotels like Kempinski will present to all Dominican citizens.

Dominica's ecotourism boom is financially supported and maintained by the island's successful Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The initiative enables investors to either make a one-time contribution to a government-held fund or buy into shares of selected real estate, such as Cabrits Resort Kempinski or another six options, in exchange for Dominican citizenship. After passing all due diligence checks, successful applicants gain access to visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to approximately 140 destinations, increased business opportunities and the possibility to pass down their citizenship to future generations. Revenue generated from the Economic Diversification Fund is then directed into several areas of Dominican society including healthcare, education, climate resilience, tourism, infrastructure and more. For the last two years, Dominica has been ranked as offering the world's best economic citizenship by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine, particularly for its efficiency, affordability and high due diligence standards.

