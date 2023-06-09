THREE MUSICK PEELER ATTORNEYS NAMED AS RISING STARS BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

Musick Peeler

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that Lisa Hsiao, Gabriel Duarte and Ron Torres have been named to Super Lawyers' list of 2023 Southern California "Rising Stars." The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Only 2.5% of lawyers in Southern California are selected for this distinction.

"This accomplishment speaks volumes about Lisa, Gabriel and Ron's professionalism, commitment to excellence and unwavering pursuit of justice," says Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "We are incredibly proud to have them as part of our team, and their success reflects the caliber of talent we have at our firm."

Hsiao is a Partner in the firm's Orange County and Los Angeles offices. She is an experienced trial attorney and focuses her practice on transportation, product liability, premises liability, real estate and employment.  She represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and individuals in tort-based litigation with an emphasis on products liability, business litigation and transportation law. She has obtained favorable results for her clients through early mediation, dispositive motions, pre-trial motions, and jury and court trials. Lisa has been granted this honor for five years running.

Duarte is a Partner in the firm's Ventura County office. When advising high net worth individuals and families on the planning and administration of multimillion-dollar trusts and estates, Gabriel provides strategic counsel to preserve clients' legacies and honor their wishes on transferring wealth to the next generation. Appreciated as a clear communicator who easily connects across multiple generations, he is particularly effective with the administration of sophisticated trusts, including those involving family offices and those invested heavily in real estate. Gabriel has been selected for this recognition an astounding 10 times.

Torres is an Associate in the firm's Los Angeles and Orange County offices. His practice focuses on tort-based general liability and business litigation. His practice has included defending major transportation companies, national retailers, product manufacturers, and business owners in disputes arising from personal injury, commercial liability, and general business disputes. Ron is experienced in all aspects of litigation, including early and ongoing case evaluation and strategy, with the goal of achieving favorable results for his clients at all stages of litigation, from early mediation to dispositive motions, and trial.

About Musick Peeler
Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines.  For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

