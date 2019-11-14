Three Naples leaders honored by BMO Harris Bank

Women Who Lead: Carrie Kerskie , president of Griffon Force. A pioneer and nationally recognized expert in identity theft and privacy, Kerskie and Griffon Force provide services for victims of identity theft, fraud and cyber threats. She published a book, Your Public Identity, Because Nothing is Private Anymore , and continues to give free public seminars to educate the community about identity theft and cybersecurity.

Women Who Serve: Eileen Connolly-Keesler , president and CEO of Community Foundation of Collier County . Connolly-Keesler and her team leverage their local expertise to oversee more than 700 funds and manage $218 million in assets. Between July 2017 and June 2018 , the Foundation distributed more than $18.1 million to non-profit organizations and community programs. Eileen is also dedicated to empowering women and girls through her involvement with the Women's Foundation of Collier County .

Women Who Inspire: Julia Broglie , founder of BroglieBox. BroglieBox is the first-ever quarterly subscription box designed to help people suffering with mental health issues. Inspired by personal and a family member's experience with mental health issues, Julia created BroglieBox to deliver customized gift items, information and resources to enhance the recipient's mental health and wellness.

"Bringing our Celebrating Women program to Naples is such an honor," said Amy Hale, market executive for BMO Wealth Management's Southeast region. "These three women have made remarkable contributions in business and to our community and perfectly exemplify BMO's mission to boldly grow the good."

BMO Harris Bank strives to be an industry leader in fostering diversity and inclusion. Earlier this year, BMO was recognized by Forbes' Magazine as one of America's Best Employers for Women.

The BMO Celebrating Women program was created to honor the achievements of women leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and innovators who are excelling in their business and making an impact in their communities. Since 2012, BMO has awarded more than 180 women in communities across Canada and the United States. For more information about BMO Celebrating Women, please visit: bmoforwomen.com and join the social conversation using #BMOforWomen.

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$839 billion, as of (July 31, 2019.), and more than 45,000 employees.

