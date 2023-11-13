Three National Military and Veteran Organizations Recognize SOSi as a Veteran-Friendly Employer

U.S. Department of Labor, Viqtory, and Military Times Honor SOSi's Commitment to its Veteran Workforce

RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi announced it was recognized by three organizations as a veteran-friendly employer. With 20% of SOSi's global employee base identifying as veterans, the company depends on the critical role its team members who previously served in the military play in delivering on the company's mission to make technology smarter, communications faster and more secure, and our nation safer and stronger.

"At SOSi, we value and foster the unique skills and experience veterans bring to our workforce, and to the work we do on behalf of our customers," said Julian Setian, SOSi chief executive officer. "Their strong leadership skills, dedication to mission, and commitment to mentoring and supporting their team members are just some of the important qualities our veteran employees showcase, and we are proud to have them on our team."

The U.S. Department of Labor's Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) selected SOSi as a 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award winner. The company was recognized for its exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment.

SOSi was also selected by Viqtory as a top military friendly employer in the nation for the fifth time, earning the designation 2024 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Spouse Friendly Employer (ranked tenth in the nation). Viqtory's annual independent review of more than 1,700 businesses, with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community, includes key benchmarks, including retention, turnover, promotions, and advancement of veteran employees, as well as Guard and Reserve policies.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe. They have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans and service members is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense."

The Military Times recognized SOSi as a 2023 Best for Vets Employer. It is the most comprehensive annual ranking of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits, and support efforts. Companies included on the annual list showcase excellence in the recruitment, retention, recognition, professional development, inclusivity, and retirement support of veteran employees.

In addition to these recent honors, SOSi is a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified company.

ABOUT SOSi 
SOSi solves complex management and technology challenges for public and private sector organizations. Delivering digital infrastructure, software, intelligence, logistics, and human services to support our nation's most critical programs around the globe, SOSi makes technology smarter, communications more secure, and our nation safer and stronger. https://www.sosi.com/.

