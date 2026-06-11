Three New Americas Cardroom Pros Post Early WSOP Final Table Results

Foxen, Kornuth and Hunichen look to continue the momentum in Las Vegas.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three recently added members of the Americas Cardroom Pro Team have reached final tables during the opening weeks of the 2026 World Series of Poker, combining for more than $549,000 in earnings.

Alex Foxen, Chance Kornuth and Chris Hunichen each recorded deep runs in separate events at the world-famous poker series in Las Vegas.

Foxen posted the largest cash among the group, earning $300,000 for a fourth-place finish in Event #7: $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold'em Championship.

Kornuth earned $218,091 after finishing sixth in Event #24: $25,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed. He is the founder of Chip Leader Coaching and a longtime standout tournament competitor.

Hunichen collected $31,294 with a seventh-place finish in Event #25: $500 Freezeout No-Limit Hold'em. He won the 2024 WSOP $100,000 High Roller championship and his first WSOP bracelet, earning over $2.8 million.

The three final table appearances generated nearly $550,000 in combined winnings and provided an early highlight for Americas Cardroom's expanded professional roster.

The players join a team that includes former WSOP Main Event champion Chris Moneymaker and will continue competing for deep runs and bracelets throughout the remainder of the 2026 WSOP schedule.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom