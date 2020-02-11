Three New Carson Wealth Locations Bring Services to Families in the Southeast

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Southeastern boutique financial services companies have merged their practices and announced their decision to affiliate with one of the fastest-growing advisory firms in the country, Carson Wealth. The addition of Cadwell Wealth in Florida and Sovereign Investment Group and Fulcrum Advisors in North Carolina will bring advanced planning and superior customer service to families, business owners and investors.

As with other advisors who have affiliated with Carson Wealth, Scott Cadwell (Cadwell Wealth), Ted DeLisi (Sovereign Investment Group) and Matthew Gomoll and Travis Laska (Fulcrum Advisors) will maintain active majority ownership and will remain the strategic decision-maker for all business decisions and operations in their respective Florida and North Carolina-based offices. In Florida, Cadwell Wealth's transition to Carson Wealth will also bring together offices in Celebration and Windermere to better service clients from a centralized Orlando location.

"We are dedicated to helping families in the Southeast United States find their definition of True Wealth," said Scott Cadwell. "Carson Wealth's deep bench of financial services experts and 'single pane of glass' tech experience is really going to help us create deeper relationships with our clients, giving them incredible insight into their wealth and helping them along their financial paths." Combined the firms bring $182M in assets under management to the Carson network.

"I've known Scott since 2002, and couldn't be happier that he and Ted and Matt and Travis will be a part of the Carson Wealth family of advisors," said Ron Carson, CEO and founder of Carson Group. "Their commitment to their clients is second to none, and by streamlining back-office operations and leveraging the Carson tech stack, they're going to have an even greater impact, together."

In addition to being a mainstay in the Barron's annual list of top wealth management firms, Carson Wealth remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and is recognized by InvestmentNews as a top-50 firm for Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2019.

