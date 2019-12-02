Three New CFP® Professionals Elected to CFP Board's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. has elected three new members – all of them CFP® professionals. In addition, the search for an additional public member, one with a standards enforcement-related background, has been extended.

"These three CFP® professionals reflect some of the best the financial planning profession has to offer. I appreciate their willingness to volunteer their time and serve on the Board of Directors," said Jack Brod, CFP®, the incoming chair of CFP Board's Board of Directors in 2020. "I look forward to working with these CFP® professionals, learning from them and, together, advancing our organization's mission."

The new Board members are:

Matthew B. Boersen, CFP®, CFA®: Boersen is a managing partner at Straight Path Wealth Management in Jenison, Michigan. For several years, Boersen has served on several nonprofit boards including a private school and a nongovernmental organization (NGO) that provides health care in Sudan and Kenya. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Grand Valley State University and has been a CFP® professional since 2014.

Elizabeth K. Miller, CFP®, CFA®: After more than 20 years working on Wall Street, Miller founded Summit Place Financial Advisors, in Summit, New Jersey. Miller started out on Wall Street as a merger and acquisition analyst and later went on to become a mutual fund portfolio manager before leading the equity investment committee of a boutique investment firm. She received a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree from Columbia University. Miller has been a CFP® professional since 2008.

Daniel B. Moisand, CFP®: Moisand is a principal and financial advisor at Moisand, Fitzgerald, Tomayo in Melbourne, Florida. He is a past national president of the Financial Planning Association and has been featured as one of America's top financial planners by at least 10 financial planning publications. Moisand earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Florida State University and has been a CFP® professional since 1994.

The new board members' four-year terms start January 1, 2020. With the three new board members elected in November, the board will have 14 voting members. CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE, will continue as a nonvoting member, bringing the total number of board members to 15.

The search for a public member for the CFP Board, one with a deep regulatory or enforcement background, continues. Candidates should send their statements of interest to bod@cfpboard.org.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by over 85,000 people in the United States.

