Three New Flights, Two New Airlines, One New Cool Destination for DFW Airport Customers

"The new flights to Iceland represent even more choices for our customers and the entire Dallas Fort Worth region," said John Ackerman, DFW's executive vice president of Global Strategy and Development. "One of our top goals at DFW Airport is to grow international passenger and cargo air service to kindle new business and travel opportunities in our home region. The addition of three routes to this beautiful new destination shows the strength of demand for international travel to and from North Texas."

Iceland is an increasingly popular tourist destination and has become a convenient stopover for travelers connecting to Europe. Between the two Icelandic carriers, DFW customers will have access to 39 destinations in Europe and the Middle East. American Airlines connects travelers to Iceland through its largest hub.

New Iceland services schedule

Wow air

Begins May 24, 2018

Departs DFW at 4:10 p.m. (CDT)

Arrives KEF at 4:45 a.m. (GMT)

Aircraft: Airbus A330

Seats: 350

Service: Seasonal (summer); three times per week

Operates from DFW Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays





Begins May 31, 2018

Departs DFW at 4:20 p.m. (CDT)

Arrives KEF at 5:10 a.m. (GMT)

Aircraft: Boeing 757-200

Seats: 183

Service: Year-round; four times per week

Operates from DFW on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays





Begins June 7, 2018

Departs DFW at 8:20 p.m. (CDT)

Arrives KEF at 9:15 a.m. (GMT)

Aircraft: Boeing 757-200

Seats: 176

Service: Seasonal (summer); daily

Operates from DFW seven days per week

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

DFW Airport warmly welcomes more than 66 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. DFW Airport customers can choose among 173 domestic and 56 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities, as well as through a $2 billion Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW App for iOS and Android devices.

