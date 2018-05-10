Three New Flights, Two New Airlines, One New Cool Destination for DFW Airport Customers

DFW AIRPORT, Texas, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Customers at Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport have three new, nonstop flights to Iceland just in time for the peak summer travel season. Two Icelandic-based airlines, Wow air and Icelandair, will begin flying from DFW to Reykjavík–Keflavík (KEF) International Airport in late May, and American Airlines will launch its KEF flight in early June.
"The new flights to Iceland represent even more choices for our customers and the entire Dallas Fort Worth region," said John Ackerman, DFW's executive vice president of Global Strategy and Development. "One of our top goals at DFW Airport is to grow international passenger and cargo air service to kindle new business and travel opportunities in our home region. The addition of three routes to this beautiful new destination shows the strength of demand for international travel to and from North Texas."
Iceland is an increasingly popular tourist destination and has become a convenient stopover for travelers connecting to Europe. Between the two Icelandic carriers, DFW customers will have access to 39 destinations in Europe and the Middle East. American Airlines connects travelers to Iceland through its largest hub.
New Iceland services schedule
- Wow air
Begins May 24, 2018
Departs DFW at 4:10 p.m. (CDT)
Arrives KEF at 4:45 a.m. (GMT)
Aircraft: Airbus A330
Seats: 350
Service: Seasonal (summer); three times per week
Operates from DFW Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
- Icelandair
Begins May 31, 2018
Departs DFW at 4:20 p.m. (CDT)
Arrives KEF at 5:10 a.m. (GMT)
Aircraft: Boeing 757-200
Seats: 183
Service: Year-round; four times per week
Operates from DFW on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
- American Airlines
Begins June 7, 2018
Departs DFW at 8:20 p.m. (CDT)
Arrives KEF at 9:15 a.m. (GMT)
Aircraft: Boeing 757-200
Seats: 176
Service: Seasonal (summer); daily
Operates from DFW seven days per week
About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:
DFW Airport warmly welcomes more than 66 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. DFW Airport customers can choose among 173 domestic and 56 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities, as well as through a $2 billion Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW App for iOS and Android devices.
Follow @dfwairport on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-new-flights-two-new-airlines-one-new-cool-destination-for-dfw-airport-customers-300646390.html
SOURCE DFW International Airport
Share this article