Three New Jersey Lawyers at Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Earn Civil Trial Attorney Certification

Partner Robert Y. Cook is a veteran of the U.S. Army, who puts his sharpened discipline and unceasing work ethic to use as a Partner of Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Over the years, Rob has cultivated a reputation for advocating successfully on behalf of hard-working individuals and families facing difficult circumstances, including those involving serious injuries and complex civil cases ranging from general liability to defective and dangerous products.

Associate Kathleen M. DiGiovanni – A former NYC Assistant District Attorney, Kathleen leverages a wealth of trial experience to protect the rights and futures of victims and families seeking justice following preventable harm and losses. Her work focuses on advocating for clients who suffer serious injuries in a range of accidents.

Associate Patrick J. Flinn – Since joining the Levinson Axelrod, P.A. team in 2012, Patrick has distinguished himself as a passionate advocate who uses his insight and understanding of the law to guide everyday citizens through challenging legal matters. Known for his competitive spirit, he has secured a number of positive resolutions and trial victories for injured clients.

The Supreme Court of New Jersey's Board on Attorney Certification was established in 1980 to provide local residents with an objective measurement of local lawyers who have the depth of experience, education, knowledge, and skill that make them qualified to handle even the most challenging matters. Attorneys distinguished as Certified Attorneys have met strict qualifying criteria established by the state's Supreme Court, have been recognized by colleagues as having sufficient skills and reputation befitting of a specialist, and have passed rigorous examinations.

The firm congratulates Partner Cook and Associates DiGiovanni and Flinn on earning their Civil Trial Attorney Certification. This prestigious accomplishment not only highlights their exceptional abilities in civil litigation, but also the tremendous results they have helped secure for clients who come to Levinson Axelrod, P.A. during some of the most difficult times in their lives. The recent certification of Partner Robert Cook also means that every Partner at the firm has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law or Workers' Compensation.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is a New Jersey-based law firm comprised of award-winning trial attorneys who fight zealously on behalf of clients who have suffered preventable harm and losses, as well as work-related injuries. Since 1939, the firm has recovered over $1 billion in compensation for clients, including over $350 million recovered in the past 5 years alone. Each of the firm's eight local offices is staffed by an Attorney Certified in either Civil Trial Law or Workers' Compensation. More information can be found at www.njlawyers.com.

