Three New Jersey Trial Attorneys from Levinson Axelrod Named to The Best Lawyers in America® 2022

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three New Jersey Attorneys from the New Jersey law firm of Levinson Axelrod, P.A. have been selected for inclusion in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Ronald Grayzel : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs ( Recognized since 2014 ).

: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs ( ). Richard Marcolus : Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants ( Recognized since 2015 ).

: Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants ( ). James Dunn : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2016).

Being named to Best Lawyers is a distinction that speaks volumes about the reputations attorneys have cultivated among their colleagues. Using exhaustive peer-review surveys, Best Lawyers asks fellow members of the bar to vote for candidates they deem to have demonstrated exceptional knowledge and success in their areas of practice. Attorneys who earn a final spot on the list are viewed widely by their peers as leaders in their fields.

Given Best Lawyers' stringent selection process, very few attorneys earn this honor.

Proven Advocates with a Record of Success

Grayzel, Marcolus, and Dunn – all Partners at Levinson Axelrod – have helped their firm recover more than $350 million in verdicts and settlements in the just the past 5 years.

All three are certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as Specialists – Grayzel and Dunn in Civil Trial Law and Marcolus in Workers' Compensation – and all have cultivated careers of impressive results:

Ronald Grayzel has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2014. A Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, Grayzel has won large verdicts and settlements in civil claims involving motor vehicle accidents, medical negligence, defective products, workplace injuries, and toxic exposure. He has been named to New Jersey Super Lawyers since 2006 and in 2016 was named among the "Best Lawyers in New Jersey " 2016 as published in The New York Times

has been recognized by since 2014. A Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, Grayzel has won large verdicts and settlements in civil claims involving motor vehicle accidents, medical negligence, defective products, workplace injuries, and toxic exposure. He has been named to since 2006 and in 2016 was named among the "Best Lawyers in " 2016 as published in The Richard Marcolus is a NJ Supreme Court Certified Workers' Compensation Lawyer who began his legal career after earning his living as a carpenter in construction. Still a member of NRCC Carpenters Local #253 Union, Marcolus has championed the rights of injured workers in and outside of the courtroom. Most recently, he was a vocal supporter for passing laws that protect First Responders and essential workers who contract COVID-19 in the course of their jobs.

is a NJ Supreme Court Certified Workers' Compensation Lawyer who began his legal career after earning his living as a carpenter in construction. Still a member of NRCC Carpenters Local #253 Union, Marcolus has championed the rights of injured workers in and outside of the courtroom. Most recently, he was a vocal supporter for passing laws that protect First Responders and essential workers who contract COVID-19 in the course of their jobs. James Dunn has leveraged his insight as a Certified Civil Trial Lawyer to help victims who have suffered losses due to the negligence of others. Recognized by Best Lawyers since 2016, Dunn has secured millions in compensation for clients and numerous multi-million dollar results in cases involving electrical shock, auto accidents, and construction accidents. Dunn is the former President of the Middlesex County Trial Lawyers Association and currently serves as President of the N.J. Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is a personal injury and workers' compensation law firm that has been fighting for victims across New Jersey since 1939. With multiple office locations around the state each staffed by at least one Attorney who is Certified in Civil Trial Law or Workers' Compensation by the New Jersey Supreme Court, the firm has recovered over $1 billion for its clients – more than $350 million of which has been recovered in the last 5 years alone.

For more information, visit: www.njlawyers.com.

SOURCE Levinson Axelrod, P.A.

Related Links

http://www.njlawyers.com

