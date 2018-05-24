Three New Members Join IAP's Board of Directors

Chairman of the IAP Board of Directors Chris Parker: "On behalf of IAP, I am honored to welcome General Campbell, General Carlisle and former Congressman Rogers to the Board of Directors. As IAP continues to strengthen its global presence and expand its scope, we welcome the invaluable insight of these distinguished new Directors." Chief Executive Officer Terry DeRosa added, "While each brings an extraordinary and unique set of skills to IAP, all three have a common bond – they have dedicated their careers to serving our Country. Their combined breadth of experience, business acumen and military leadership will be essential in guiding the overall direction and strategy of IAP."

General John F. Campbell retired from the U.S. Army in April 2016 after 37 years of service. His last assignment was Commander, Resolute Support and United States Forces-Afghanistan. Prior to that position, Campbell served as the U.S. Army Vice Chief of Staff; Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); and led the division as Combined Joint Task Force 101 during Operation Enduring Freedom. General Campbell holds a bachelor's degree from West Point and a master's degree from Golden Gate University.

General Herbert "Hawk" Carlisle served 39 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in March 2017. His last assignment was commander, Air Combat Command at Langley Air Force Base. Before that, Carlisle was the commander of Pacific Air Forces; the air component commander for U.S. Pacific Command; and executive director of Pacific Air Combat Operations staff, Joint Base Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Carlisle graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1978 and earned his master's degree from Golden Gate University.

The Honorable Mike Rogers is a former member of Congress, where he represented Michigan's Eighth Congressional District, and previously served as an officer in the U.S. Army and as an FBI special agent. In the U.S. House he chaired the Intelligence Committee, becoming a leader on cybersecurity and national security policy, and overseeing the 17 intelligence agencies' $70 billion budget. Today, he is a national security commentator and hosts and produces "Declassified." Mike graduated from Adrian College in 1985.

IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. is a leading provider of global-scale logistics, management and technical services, with core capabilities in IT & Communications; Aviation & Engineering Solutions; Power; and Infrastructure & Logistics. For more than 65 years, IAP has been providing solutions to U.S. and multi-national government agencies and organizations, delivering mission-critical support around the globe. Learn more at www.iapws.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-new-members-join-iaps-board-of-directors-300653727.html

SOURCE IAP Worldwide Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.iapws.com

