Three New Two Stars and 13 New One-Star Awards In the 2019 MICHELIN Guide New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released the highly anticipated 2019 edition of the MICHELIN® Guide New York City. Michelin inspectors, who have been dining anonymously around New York City for the past 14 years, have recognized 76 establishments that have been awarded one or more Michelin stars.

Among the distinctions, five restaurants from the 2018 selection have seen their status elevated: Gabriel Kreuther, Kosaka, Le Coucou, Sushi Nakazawa and Tuome. The 2019 selection also includes 11 restaurants with one or more stars, which are appearing in the guide for the very first time.

"We are very happy to see the number of establishments elevating their status in the guide," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide. "The number of new restaurants receiving star awards on their debut in the 2019 edition is also extremely encouraging."

The 2019 Bib Gourmands for New York City were announced last week. The Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants that earn the attention of Michelin inspectors as personal favorites, offering great quality food at good prices.

The 2019 Guide includes three new two-star distinctions:

Gabriel Kreuther was promoted from one to two stars in the new selection. After following the restaurant closely since its opening in 2015, inspectors have seen a consistent elevation in technique.

Ichimura at Uchū is a sushi counter annex in the Lower East Side connected to the one-starred establishment, Bar Uchū. This establishment is helmed by one of the most precise, focused sushi chefs in the city.

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon reopened in Chelsea after a six-year hiatus. This luxurious counter-focused setting offers a consistently high-quality product that is now synonymous with the international brand.

In addition, there are 13 new one-star distinctions:

Atomix is a stunning restaurant that has been in the works for a long time. The chef's cuisine is technically astute yet accessible. Inspectors were impressed with the efforts taken to maintain high standards of quality from the house-pressed oils to the house-polished rice.

Bouley at Home manages to integrate chef David Bouley's philosophy of nutrition, health and healing with delicious food. The restaurant is presented as a culinary center, featuring a test kitchen where guests can learn how to prepare the dishes that are served in the restaurant.

Claro is inspired by the cuisine in Oaxaca, Mexico. This exciting restaurant offers exacting technique and delicious compositions, including mole and tortillas.

Jeju Noodle Bar is an approachable Korean restaurant in the West Village serving ramyun, the Korean version of ramen. The food is not just fantastic to eat, but is backed by the chef's technique.

Kosaka was promoted from the Plate designation to a one-star award. Chef Yoshihiko Kousaka was head sushi chef of Jewel Bako for 11 years before striking out on his own. Inspectors found the fish selection and the preparation of fish and rice comparable to the existing one-starred sushi restaurants in the selection.

Le Coucou has been on the inspection team's radar since it opened in 2016. Over the course of many visits, inspectors have seen a steady rise in the quality of the cuisine. The kitchen has grown in confidence, lifting it to a one-star status.

Le Grill de Joël Robuchon is the more casual dining room adjacent to L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, yet it is no less focused on serving high-quality contemporary French cuisine. While L'Atelier offers a more complex menu, the same team oversees both dining rooms, making ingredient quality and cooking skill comparable.

Noda offers a sultry bar space that provides a wonderful omakase experience. This establishment is a great addition to New York's growing roster of sushi counters.

Okuda provides a remarkable kaiseki experience. The chef crafts a highly seasonal meal using top-tier ingredients.

Oxomoco refers to the Aztec goddess of the night. Much like the space, the cooking here is fun and vibrant, backed by a wood-fire oven used to incredible effect. Inspectors were impressed with the level of care put into everything from the tacos to the can't-miss desserts.

Sushi Nakazawa opened in 2013 to much fanfare and has been included in the New York selection for four years. Inspectors have watched this restaurant closely and were happy to find greater degrees of consistency in the execution, promoting it to one-star status.

Sushi Noz offers an intimate eight-person counter with an experience defined by a beautifully crafted and presented omakase with a menu that truly impresses.

Tuome presents a unique and highly personal cuisine. Inspectors found the recent menus to reflect the harmonious balance of sound cooking skills and enticing Asian flavors. Tuome is a charming neighborhood gem.

More than 550 restaurants appear in the MICHELIN Guide New York City. Diners can find recommendations for establishments with notable wine, beer, sake and cocktail lists, as well as menus on which average prices are $25 and under.

The 2019 selection includes:

Five restaurants with three stars

15 restaurants with two stars

56 restaurants with one star

129 restaurants with a Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide New York City (ISBN # 9782067230514) will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99.

*Note to editors: Tetsu Basement will appear in the Guide as a two-star award. However, the restaurant closed in October after the print deadline.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading tire company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve the mobility industry. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 171 countries, has more than 114,000 employees and operates 70 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced around 190 million tires in 2017. (www.michelin.com)

New York City 2019 starred establishments

THREE STARS

Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

ESTABLISHMENT AREA SUB AREA NEW Chef Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare Manhattan Midtown West César Ramirez Eleven Madison Park Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square Daniel Humm Le Bernardin Manhattan Midtown West Eric Ripert Masa Manhattan Midtown West Masa Takayama Per Se Manhattan Midtown West Thomas Keller

TWO STARS

Excellent cuisine, worth a detour

ESTABLISHMENT AREA SUB AREA NEW Aquavit Manhattan Midtown East Aska Brooklyn Williamsburg Atera Manhattan TriBeCa Blanca Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick Daniel Manhattan Upper East Side Gabriel Kreuther Manhattan Midtown West NEW Ichimura at Uchū Manhattan Lower East Side NEW Jean-Georges Manhattan Upper West Side Jungsik Manhattan TriBeCa Ko Manhattan East Village L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Manhattan Chelsea NEW Marea Manhattan Midtown West Modern (The) Manhattan Midtown West Sushi Ginza Onodera Manhattan Midtown East Tetsu Basement Manhattan TriBeCa NEW

(closed)

ONE STAR

High quality cooking, worth a stop

ESTABLISHMENT AREA SUB AREA NEW Agern Manhattan Midtown East Ai Fiori Manhattan Midtown West Aldea Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square Atomix Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square NEW Babbo Manhattan Greenwich & West Village Bar Uchū Manhattan Lower East Side Bâtard Manhattan TriBeCa Blue Hill Manhattan Greenwich & West Village Bouley at Home Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square NEW Café Boulud Manhattan Upper East Side Café China Manhattan Midtown East Carbone Manhattan Greenwich & West Village Casa Enríque Queens Casa Mono Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square Caviar Russe Manhattan Midtown East Claro Brooklyn Sunset Park NEW Clocktower (The) Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square Contra Manhattan Lower East Side Cote Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square Del Posto Manhattan Chelsea Faro Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick Finch (The) Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick Gotham Bar and Grill Manhattan Greenwich & West Village Gramercy Tavern Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square Günter Seeger NY Manhattan Greenwich & West Village Hirohisa Manhattan SoHo & Nolita Jeju Noodle Bar Manhattan Greenwich & West Village NEW Jewel Bako Manhattan East Village Junoon Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square Kajitsu Manhattan Midtown East Kanoyama Manhattan East Village Kosaka Manhattan Greenwich & West Village NEW Kyo Ya Manhattan East Village L'Appart Manhattan Financial District Le Coucou Manhattan SoHo & Nolita NEW Le Grill de Joël Robuchon Manhattan Chelsea NEW Meadowsweet Brooklyn Williamsburg Musket Room (The) Manhattan SoHo & Nolita Nix Manhattan Greenwich & West Village Noda Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square NEW NoMad Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square Okuda Manhattan Chelsea NEW Oxomoco Brooklyn Williamsburg NEW Peter Luger Brooklyn Williamsburg River Café (The) Brooklyn Downtown Satsuki Manhattan Midtown West Sushi Amane Manhattan Midtown East Sushi Inoue Manhattan Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights Sushi Nakazawa Manhattan Greenwich & West Village NEW Sushi Noz Manhattan Upper East Side NEW Sushi Yasuda Manhattan Midtown East Tempura Matsui Manhattan Midtown East Tuome Manhattan East Village NEW Uncle Boons Manhattan SoHo & Nolita Wallsé Manhattan Greenwich & West Village ZZ's Clam Bar Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

