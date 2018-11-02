Three New Two Stars and 13 New One-Star Awards In the 2019 MICHELIN Guide New York City
11 newcomers earn star awards in the new selection of the famed restaurant guide
Nov 06, 2018, 14:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released the highly anticipated 2019 edition of the MICHELIN® Guide New York City. Michelin inspectors, who have been dining anonymously around New York City for the past 14 years, have recognized 76 establishments that have been awarded one or more Michelin stars.
Among the distinctions, five restaurants from the 2018 selection have seen their status elevated: Gabriel Kreuther, Kosaka, Le Coucou, Sushi Nakazawa and Tuome. The 2019 selection also includes 11 restaurants with one or more stars, which are appearing in the guide for the very first time.
"We are very happy to see the number of establishments elevating their status in the guide," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide. "The number of new restaurants receiving star awards on their debut in the 2019 edition is also extremely encouraging."
The 2019 Bib Gourmands for New York City were announced last week. The Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants that earn the attention of Michelin inspectors as personal favorites, offering great quality food at good prices.
The 2019 Guide includes three new two-star distinctions:
Gabriel Kreuther was promoted from one to two stars in the new selection. After following the restaurant closely since its opening in 2015, inspectors have seen a consistent elevation in technique.
Ichimura at Uchū is a sushi counter annex in the Lower East Side connected to the one-starred establishment, Bar Uchū. This establishment is helmed by one of the most precise, focused sushi chefs in the city.
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon reopened in Chelsea after a six-year hiatus. This luxurious counter-focused setting offers a consistently high-quality product that is now synonymous with the international brand.
In addition, there are 13 new one-star distinctions:
Atomix is a stunning restaurant that has been in the works for a long time. The chef's cuisine is technically astute yet accessible. Inspectors were impressed with the efforts taken to maintain high standards of quality from the house-pressed oils to the house-polished rice.
Bouley at Home manages to integrate chef David Bouley's philosophy of nutrition, health and healing with delicious food. The restaurant is presented as a culinary center, featuring a test kitchen where guests can learn how to prepare the dishes that are served in the restaurant.
Claro is inspired by the cuisine in Oaxaca, Mexico. This exciting restaurant offers exacting technique and delicious compositions, including mole and tortillas.
Jeju Noodle Bar is an approachable Korean restaurant in the West Village serving ramyun, the Korean version of ramen. The food is not just fantastic to eat, but is backed by the chef's technique.
Kosaka was promoted from the Plate designation to a one-star award. Chef Yoshihiko Kousaka was head sushi chef of Jewel Bako for 11 years before striking out on his own. Inspectors found the fish selection and the preparation of fish and rice comparable to the existing one-starred sushi restaurants in the selection.
Le Coucou has been on the inspection team's radar since it opened in 2016. Over the course of many visits, inspectors have seen a steady rise in the quality of the cuisine. The kitchen has grown in confidence, lifting it to a one-star status.
Le Grill de Joël Robuchon is the more casual dining room adjacent to L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, yet it is no less focused on serving high-quality contemporary French cuisine. While L'Atelier offers a more complex menu, the same team oversees both dining rooms, making ingredient quality and cooking skill comparable.
Noda offers a sultry bar space that provides a wonderful omakase experience. This establishment is a great addition to New York's growing roster of sushi counters.
Okuda provides a remarkable kaiseki experience. The chef crafts a highly seasonal meal using top-tier ingredients.
Oxomoco refers to the Aztec goddess of the night. Much like the space, the cooking here is fun and vibrant, backed by a wood-fire oven used to incredible effect. Inspectors were impressed with the level of care put into everything from the tacos to the can't-miss desserts.
Sushi Nakazawa opened in 2013 to much fanfare and has been included in the New York selection for four years. Inspectors have watched this restaurant closely and were happy to find greater degrees of consistency in the execution, promoting it to one-star status.
Sushi Noz offers an intimate eight-person counter with an experience defined by a beautifully crafted and presented omakase with a menu that truly impresses.
Tuome presents a unique and highly personal cuisine. Inspectors found the recent menus to reflect the harmonious balance of sound cooking skills and enticing Asian flavors. Tuome is a charming neighborhood gem.
More than 550 restaurants appear in the MICHELIN Guide New York City. Diners can find recommendations for establishments with notable wine, beer, sake and cocktail lists, as well as menus on which average prices are $25 and under.
The 2019 selection includes:
- Five restaurants with three stars
- 15 restaurants with two stars
- 56 restaurants with one star
- 129 restaurants with a Bib Gourmand
The MICHELIN Guide New York City (ISBN # 9782067230514) will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99.
*Note to editors: Tetsu Basement will appear in the Guide as a two-star award. However, the restaurant closed in October after the print deadline.
New York City 2019 starred establishments
THREE STARS
Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
NEW
|
Chef
|
Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
César Ramirez
|
Eleven Madison Park
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Daniel Humm
|
Le Bernardin
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Eric Ripert
|
Masa
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Masa Takayama
|
Per Se
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Thomas Keller
TWO STARS
Excellent cuisine, worth a detour
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
NEW
|
Aquavit
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Aska
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
Atera
|
Manhattan
|
TriBeCa
|
Blanca
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Daniel
|
Manhattan
|
Upper East Side
|
Gabriel Kreuther
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
NEW
|
Ichimura at Uchū
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
NEW
|
Jean-Georges
|
Manhattan
|
Upper West Side
|
Jungsik
|
Manhattan
|
TriBeCa
|
Ko
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
|
Manhattan
|
Chelsea
|
NEW
|
Marea
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Modern (The)
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Sushi Ginza Onodera
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Tetsu Basement
|
Manhattan
|
TriBeCa
|
NEW
ONE STAR
High quality cooking, worth a stop
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
NEW
|
Agern
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Ai Fiori
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Aldea
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Atomix
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
NEW
|
Babbo
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Bar Uchū
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Bâtard
|
Manhattan
|
TriBeCa
|
Blue Hill
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Bouley at Home
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
NEW
|
Café Boulud
|
Manhattan
|
Upper East Side
|
Café China
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Carbone
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Casa Enríque
|
Queens
|
Casa Mono
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Caviar Russe
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Claro
|
Brooklyn
|
Sunset Park
|
NEW
|
Clocktower (The)
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Contra
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Cote
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Del Posto
|
Manhattan
|
Chelsea
|
Faro
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Finch (The)
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Gotham Bar and Grill
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Gramercy Tavern
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Günter Seeger NY
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Hirohisa
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Jeju Noodle Bar
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
NEW
|
Jewel Bako
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Junoon
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Kajitsu
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Kanoyama
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Kosaka
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
NEW
|
Kyo Ya
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
L'Appart
|
Manhattan
|
Financial District
|
Le Coucou
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
NEW
|
Le Grill de Joël Robuchon
|
Manhattan
|
Chelsea
|
NEW
|
Meadowsweet
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
Musket Room (The)
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Nix
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Noda
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
NEW
|
NoMad
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Okuda
|
Manhattan
|
Chelsea
|
NEW
|
Oxomoco
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
NEW
|
Peter Luger
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
River Café (The)
|
Brooklyn
|
Downtown
|
Satsuki
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Sushi Amane
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Sushi Inoue
|
Manhattan
|
Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights
|
Sushi Nakazawa
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
NEW
|
Sushi Noz
|
Manhattan
|
Upper East Side
|
NEW
|
Sushi Yasuda
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Tempura Matsui
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Tuome
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
NEW
|
Uncle Boons
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Wallsé
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
ZZ's Clam Bar
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
