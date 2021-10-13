Three Nursing Associations Join Forces to Promote Workplace Civility

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three leading professional associations representing nurses who work in surgical settings recently developed and endorsed a position statement on workplace civility. With this initiative, the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses (ASPAN) and the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) have pledged to promote a safe and healthy work environment in all perioperative areas.

"The operating room can be particularly prone to workplace incivility, due to its high-stress, complex nature," said David Wyatt, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, CNOR, 2020-2021 president of AORN, who initiated the collaboration of the associations. "This position statement will provide facilities and OR leaders with a roadmap for creating a culture that encourages a supportive environment in the OR to ensure the safety and health of patients as well as operating room staff."

"In a study, more than 60 percent of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) reported experiences with incivility. This demonstrates that taking allegations seriously has always been important, but today, with advance practice nurses such as CRNAs under additional pressure to care for patients, colleagues, families and themselves amidst a pandemic, it is crucial that we provide resources for support and training," said AANA President Dina Velocci, DNP, CRNA, APRN.

The Position Statement on Workplace Civility was developed by a task force composed of members from each association who conducted research and literature reviews on evidence-based practices relating to workplace civility.

The statement calls on facilities to develop collaborative, comprehensive policies that address the "identification, mitigation, evaluation, and reporting of uncivil behavior as well as intervention and accountability" to eliminate such behavior. It also outlines organizational policies and resources, and ongoing education and training, on conflict resolution, communication, assertiveness, diversity, and stress management.

"Embracing a culture of civility requires mutual respect and the courage to foster collaborative environments. Civility enhances the quality, productivity, and brightens outcomes directed at team members and patients' well-being," said Connie Hardy Tabet, MSN, RN, CPAN, CAPA, FASPAN, ASPAN's Vice President / President-Elect.

See the Position Statement on Workplace Civility here.

