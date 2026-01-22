Three of Becker's Top Association Attorneys, Michael C. Gongora, Lilliana Farinas-Sabogal, and Adam Cervera Depart to Join Association Law Group (ALG)

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for Florida's community association legal sector, longtime Becker & Poliakoff attorneys Michael C. Gongora, Lilliana Farinas-Sabogal, and Adam Cervera have all departed the firm to join Association Law Group (ALG), a top tier condo/HOA law firm owned by prominent real estate attorney, Ben Solomon. The trio, widely regarded as among the top community association lawyers in Florida, bring decades of experience representing condominium, homeowner, and cooperative associations. Gongora and Farinas-Sabogal are both Florida Bar Board Certified in Condominium and Planned Development Law.

Their move marks one of the most notable talent shifts of attorneys in the industry in recent years. Collectively, Gongora, Farinas-Sabogal, and Cervera have represented hundreds of condominium and homeowners associations throughout Florida and have played key roles in shaping association governance, litigation, and regulatory compliance for decades. With the addition of Gongora, Farinas-Sabogal, and Cervera, ALG significantly strengthens its general counsel, litigation, and advisory capabilities and anticipates bringing in hundreds of new association clients.

"This decision reflects our shared vision for the future of the association law practice," stated Michael Gongora. "Association Law Group provides the platform, leadership, and client-first culture that allows us to continue delivering the highest level of service to our clients while innovating how associations are represented."

"ALG's commitment to its clients, responsiveness and practical solutions align perfectly with our values and we are excited to continue those relationships under the ALG banner," stated Adam Cervera.

Lilliana Farinas-Sabogal added, "Joining ALG represents an opportunity to build something transformational for our association clients statewide. The momentum behind ALG is undeniable."

Gongora, a former Miami Beach Vice Mayor and Commissioner, and Cervera, a Broward County School Board Member, also bring local government experience in representing clients.

ALG, led by founder Ben Solomon, has emerged over the past 20 years as a major force in community association representation in Florida. Known for its aggressive advocacy, modern approach, and innovations, ALG has been able to rival bigger firms like Becker while attracting top talent attorneys like Gongora, Farinas-Sabogal and Cervera.

"Michael, Lilliana and Adam are elite attorneys and respected leaders in our field," said ALG managing partner, Ben Solomon. "Their decision to join ALG is a testament to our mission and our commitment to redefining association law. We are proud to welcome them and the many associations that are choosing to move forward with us."

Association Law Group (ALG) is a premier law firm dedicated exclusively to representing condominium, homeowner, and cooperative associations. ALG has offices Brickell/Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, Florida. With over 15 attorneys, ALG has a combined 250+ years of legal experience representing clients in matters including the preparation of notices, contracts, amendments, interpretation of law and governing documents, handling meetings, the enforcement of violations, collections, litigation, and advising on operational issues. For 20 years, ALG has delivered positive results for its clients at a reasonable price.

