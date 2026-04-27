Three Organizations. One Mission. A New Future for Nevada Employer Healthcare.

ReForm Health Alliance, Avergent Health, and Prominence Health partner to launch Nevada's first High-Performing Health Plan initiative—targeting billions in healthcare waste by delivering high value, people-centered care.

RENO, Nev., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada's commercial health plan market is broken—and the cost is staggering. Public and private employers struggle with unsustainable cost and premium growth, and working Nevadans bear the financial burden of a mis-aligned system focused on volume over value. Today, three organizations are stepping forward with a bold answer.

ReForm Health Alliance, Prominence Health, and Avergent Health have joined forces to launch Nevada's first High-Performing Health Plan (HPHP) initiative—a first-of-its-kind collaboration focused on strengthening Nevada communities by eliminating billions in wasted healthcare spending through better access, care and outcomes. Together, they aim to replace a system that profits from rising costs and premiums to one based on transparency, accountability and aligned incentives.

Immediate Action Across 1,600+ Nevada Employers

The first step in the partnership is deploying high impact HPHP strategies across Prominence Health's 1,600+ employer customers — including a signature program from Avergent Health called Collaborative Care that provides 'hand on the shoulder' support and guidance by an expert team of clinicians. Collaborative Care removes financial barriers for members and ensures they get the best possible access and care. Providing expert, hands-on assistance to ensure the very best health outcomes removes one of the biggest drivers of excessive and unnecessary utilization and spending.

Early results speak for themselves: Prominence Health employers that have implemented Collaborative Care report 70%+ member enrollment within the first two weeks—a signal that Nevada's workforce is ready for a healthcare experience built around them.

"The status-quo healthcare system is unsustainable. The fixes already exist. ReForm was created to educate and empower employers with knowledge and solutions to control spending and improve the value of the benefits they offer. We're excited to see the early results of our partnership as we pursue our mission to strengthen Nevada communities by returning $3.5B to employers annually by eliminating spending waste via better access, outcomes, transparency and accountability across stakeholders."

— Michael Lubin, CEO, ReForm Health Alliance NV

Local Alignment Across the Entire System

What distinguishes this initiative is not just one innovative program—it is the alignment of a localized mission, proven industry innovation and advanced operations that empowers Nevada's employers and independent providers to drive the solution. When these stakeholders move together, the patient wins. This partnership represents a fundamental break from the status quo that is failing Nevada's workforce, and establishes a new standard for health care and health plan evolution based on better access, quality and outcomes that in turn reduces costs making premiums sustainable and predictable over time.

"In healthcare, cost and quality don't always align—yet most patients and employers lack the guidance to navigate that reality. By helping identify the right doctors and care paths, Avergent's Collaborative Care model is redefining how health plans deliver better outcomes."

— Drew Leatherberry, CEO, Avergent Health

"Employers and their employees are both feeling the weight of a healthcare system whose costs have outpaced wages, inflation, and any reasonable planning assumption. The traditional commercial health plan model wasn't designed to solve this — and too often, the response has been to simply shift more cost onto the people receiving care. Prominence believes employers and their workforce should be on the same side of the cost problem, not opposite sides of it. Our partnership is a step in that direction: High Performing Health Plan solutions working to address root-cause drivers of cost built around transparency and higher predictability, so that what's affordable for the employer is also affordable for the employee.""

— Kamal Jemmoua, CEO, Prominence Health

Engaging the Community

The rollout begins immediately with a series of community engagements across Nevada. Representatives from all three organizations will be on hand at the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce Biggest Business Expo May 7, 2026 to discuss how this historic partnership is reshaping Nevada's healthcare economy—and what it means for local employers and their teams. The Alliance is also formally extending its HPHP model to candidates running in Nevada's 2026 primary elections — from the Governor's race and congressional seats to Reno mayoral candidates — inviting them to adopt the HPHP framework as a cornerstone of their healthcare platform and demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainable, people-centered care for every Nevadan.

To learn more about Nevada's High-Performing Health Plan initiative, visit https://www.NVHPHP.health

About ReForm Health Alliance NV

ReForm Health Alliance is a non-profit Nevada employer coalition disrupting the healthcare status quo to deliver better health outcomes at sustainable costs. Created by and for Nevada employers, ReForm connects influential community leaders with nationally recognized benefits expertise to mobilize their shared interests to drive healthcare system reform and community transformation. Through five core initiatives, ReForm empowers Nevada employers to adopt High Performing Health Plans with best-in-class partners across benefits advisory, pharmacy benefit management, benefits analytics, advocacy, independent care delivery, and patient decision-making support. Learn more at reformnv.org.

About Avergent Health

Avergent Health is a nationally leading High Performing Health Plan company that delivers integrated group health plans that bring together best-in-class, transparent, incentive aligned solutions across every facet of coverage. At the center of Avergent Health plans is Collaborative Care, a team of clinicians and risk management experts who strategically support members through complex care journeys eliminating member out-of-pocket costs and ensuring optimal health outcomes., Avergent Health exists to help employers reject the status quo and rebuild a health plan experience worthy of the American Dream. Learn more at avergent.com

About Prominence Health

Prominence Health is a value-based care organization bridging the gap between affiliated health systems and independent providers, building trust and collaboration between the two. Prominence Health creates value for populations and providers to strengthen integrated partnership, advance market opportunities, and improve outcomes for our patients and members. Founded in 1993, Prominence Health started as a health maintenance organization (HMO) and was acquired by a subsidiary of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) in 2014. Prominence Health serves members, physicians, and health systems across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Accountable Care Organizations, and commercial payer partnerships. Learn more prominencehealthplan.com.

SOURCE ReForm Health Alliance