Three Palms HomeWatch Earns BBB Accreditation for Luxury Home Watch Services in Naples, Florida

Naples-based luxury home watch provider affirms its commitment to ethical service, documented oversight and peace of mind for seasonal and absentee homeowners

NAPLES, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Palms HomeWatch Services LLC, a luxury home watch provider serving Naples, Collier County and Southwest Florida, today announced it has earned Better Business Bureau Accreditation and is A- rated by BBB. The accreditation reinforces the company's commitment to ethical business practices, transparent communication and professionally documented property oversight for seasonal, absentee and estate homeowners.

The Better Business Bureau is a standards-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing trust in the marketplace. BBB Accreditation is reserved for businesses that demonstrate a commitment to ethical conduct, transparency, accountability and consumer confidence. Accredited businesses pledge to uphold the BBB Standards for Trust, including honesty in advertising, truthfulness, responsiveness, privacy protection, promise-keeping and integrity in business practices.

For Three Palms HomeWatch, those principles closely align with the company's founding standard: luxury home watch built on proof, not promises.

"BBB Accreditation is an important milestone because trust is not simply part of our brand — it is the foundation of everything we do," said Lou Carulli, Founder/Managing Director of Three Palms HomeWatch. "Our clients entrust us with some of their most personal and valuable assets while they are away. That responsibility demands discretion, accountability, clear communication and a documented process that gives homeowners confidence from every visit."

Three Palms HomeWatch provides professional home watch services in Naples, Florida, specializing in luxury, estate, seasonal and absentee residences. The company's service model is built around structured visual inspections, proactive issue detection, GPS-verified reporting, photo documentation and concierge-level coordination designed to help protect homes while owners are not in residence.

As a fully insured, bonded and accredited provider, Three Palms HomeWatch intentionally limits the number of homes it serves to maintain elevated attention to detail, responsiveness and personalized oversight. Services include interior and exterior visual inspections, humidity and HVAC monitoring, plumbing and appliance checks, vendor coordination, storm preparation support, arrival and departure services, and automotive asset care.

"Home watch is a deeply personal responsibility," added Carulli. "Our role is to provide homeowners with the confidence that their residence is being observed, documented and cared for with the level of professionalism their property deserves. BBB Accreditation reinforces our promise to operate with integrity, responsiveness and a client-first standard."

Seasonal homeowners, absentee owners and estate property owners throughout Naples, Collier County and Southwest Florida can learn more about Three Palms HomeWatch by visiting ThreePalmsHomeWatch.com or viewing the company's BBB Business Profile on BBB.org.

About Three Palms HomeWatch

Three Palms HomeWatch is a luxury home watch and concierge property oversight company serving Naples, Collier County and Southwest Florida. Designed for seasonal, absentee and estate homeowners, the company provides discreet, professionally documented home watch services supported by structured inspections, GPS-verified reports, photo documentation and proactive issue detection.

Fully insured, bonded and accredited, Three Palms HomeWatch holds professional credentials through the National Home Watch Association, Florida Home Watch Association, Home Watch Academy and Certified Home Watch Reporter™ program. These accreditations and certifications reflect the company's commitment to ethical standards, disciplined documentation, industry best practices, continuing education and accountable stewardship for Florida homeowners.

With a limited client portfolio and a commitment to white-glove service, Three Palms HomeWatch delivers responsive, trusted oversight and elevated peace of mind while clients are away. Learn more at ThreePalmsHomeWatch.com.

Media Contact:

Three Palms HomeWatch Services LLC

Lou Carulli, Founder/Managing Director

[email protected]

239.326.3726

ThreePalmsHomeWatch.com

SOURCE Three Palms HomeWatch