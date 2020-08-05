Three Partners Selected to 2020 Super Lawyers at Sacramento Law Firm Kershaw, Cook & Talley

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a premier class action, mass tort, and personal injury law firm serving Sacramento and across the nation with over 100 years of combined experience, Kershaw, Cook & Talley has built a powerful reputation for getting results, earning many awards and honors in the process. Now, the firm is pleased to share that three of its personal injury Partners have been selected to the 2020 Super Lawyers list!

The following lawyers from the firm were chosen to Super Lawyers:

William A. Kershaw : Selected to Super Lawyers 2005 - 2020

Selected to Super Lawyers 2005 - 2020 Stuart C. Talley : Selected to Super Lawyers 2015 - 2020

Selected to Super Lawyers 2015 - 2020 Ian J. Barlow : Selected to Super Lawyers in 2020; previously selected to Rising Stars 2015 - 2019

Attorneys may only be selected to the Super Lawyers list after receiving multiple peer nominations and passing a patented multiphase selection process. During this selection process, the independent research team at Super Lawyers evaluates each candidate on 12 different metrics of professional success in the legal field. These evaluations are then scored, with the highest scorers appearing for review before a Blue Ribbon Panel composed of the top attorneys in their practice area.

It's estimated that only 5% of all attorneys in each state and practice area will be selected to the finalized Super Lawyers list each year. With billions won for their clients and three lawyers who have consistently earned a place on the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, Kershaw, Cook & Talley has continued to demonstrate a true tradition of excellence within the legal profession.

Contact the firm at https://www.kctlegal.com/ for press inquiries.

SOURCE Kershaw, Cook & Talley

Related Links

https://www.kctlegal.com

