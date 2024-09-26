Three-peat! - Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Wins Third Consecutive Green Car Journal Family Green Car of the Year Award

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) proudly announces that the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) has been named Green Car Journal''s 2025 Family Green Car of the Year, marking the third consecutive year that the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has claimed the prestigious award. Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is the first vehicle in the history of the Green Car Awards to score a three-peat, adding to a host of other awards and accolades.

Family Green Car of the Year Triple Wins Logo 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid awarded third consecutive Green Car Journal Family Green Car of the Year award 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid

As the first plug-in hybrid electric SUV and still the world's best-selling all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid SUV1, the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offers an unparalleled blend of electrification, performance, and versatility. With a 38-mile all-electric range and a total hybrid driving range of up to 420 miles2, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid remains a top choice for families seeking a balance of sustainability and convenience.

"The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is an ideal choice for families desiring a versatile vehicle that speaks to electrification and decreased carbon emissions, without requiring sacrifices in capabilities or driving range," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "This plug-in hybrid's 38-mile battery electric range meets the driving needs of a great many families who wish to drive zero-emission every day, with longer journeys accommodated by its overall 420-mile range as a hybrid."

Green Car Journal''s Family Green Car of the Year Award recognizes vehicles that excel in environmental performance while offering style and versatility. The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid's winning combination of advanced plug-in hybrid technology, Mitsubishi's Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system3, and the convenience of a spacious, all-weather family vehicle have made it an unstoppable force in the competition.

"What a thrill to accept our third-consecutive Family Green Car of the Year Award," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA President and CEO. "The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid exemplifies Mitsubishi's commitment to providing practical and sustainable driving solutions without compromise, and this technology is the perfect bridge for those not yet ready to transition to a full battery electric vehicle. As part of our Momentum 2030 plan, we are dedicated to advancing eco-friendly technologies and reducing our environmental impact, while meeting the everyday needs of our customers."

In addition to the Family Green Car Award, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been honored with multiple other prestigious accolades, including the 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for Best Small Utility, Puros Autos' Latin Flavor SUV of the Year, and a Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Mitsubishi Motors is committed to delivering drivers peace of mind with every vehicle and is enhancing that assurance through the Mitsubishi Motors Confidence Integrated Care Program. This comprehensive coverage ensures that every 2024 Mitsubishi model includes a 2-Year/30,000-Mile Limited Maintenance plan, a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, and 5-Year/Unlimited-Mile Roadside Assistance4.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com .

Disclaimers

Based on S&P Global Mobility New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 – Mar 2024 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe. EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions. Coverage begins on original in-service date and expires at specified time or mileage, whichever occurs first. Coverage applies only to original owner and is not transferable. Valid only in U.S. Other restrictions apply. See www.MitsubishiMotorsConfidence.com for full program details.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

