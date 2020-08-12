Three-peat: Merchology Again Named a Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology , an online retailer of custom logo gifts and apparel , has landed at #1696 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. This is Merchology's third consecutive appearance on this prestigious list. Only 1 in 10 Inc. 5000 companies have made the list 3 or more times.

"Our goal is to be the preferred partner for co-branded company merchandise. This three time recognition proves that we consistently deliver a best-in-class ecommerce and customer experience," said co-founder and CEO Richard Ward. "Most importantly, we're incredibly proud of and grateful for the team and culture we have in place that has gotten us so far in such a short amount of time."

This recognition is awarded based on Merchology's impressive revenue growth of 253% from 2016 to 2019. Merchology's former rankings on the Inc 5000 were #282 in 2018 and #616 in 2019. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Despite the immense challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Merchology's quick pivots to meet evolving customer needs have allowed for continued growth in 2020. By the end of 2020, Merchology expects to have a total headcount of over 180 people between its Minnetonka, Minnesota office and its Reno, Nevada production facility. The company partners with over 275 brands, including Under Armour, Patagonia, YETI, Vineyard Vines, Titleist, Helly Hansen, Apple and more. Merchology applies custom company logos using a variety of techniques , including embroidery, screen print, digital print, embossing, and laser engraving.

