Three Pennsylvania Programs Receive Million Girls Moonshot Catalyst Award

News provided by

Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN)

26 Oct, 2023, 15:14 ET

Awardees receives a $20,000 grant, training and resources to engage girls and underserved youth in STEM learning that cultivates an engineering mindset.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania STEM Ecosystems Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, Philadelphia Education Fund, and Remake Learning Pittsburgh Regional STEAM Ecosystem have been selected as Moonshot Catalyst Awardees to engage more girls and underserved youth in deeper STEM learning. Awardees receive a $20,000 grant and gain access to key resources and professional development to shift practices to create more access and more inclusive STEM learning opportunities for students historically underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

"PSAYDN is delighted that Pennsylvania is home to three of the 13 Moonshot Catalyst Awardees," stated Contrell Armor, Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) director. "These awards will help our leading STEM Ecosystems expand resources and training to more educators, educate students about STEM career opportunities, and address racial diversity and the gender gap in STEM fields."

Pennsylvania's awardees are:

  • Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), Lewisburg, PA. CSIU aims to identify and nurture passionate STEM enthusiasts within community-serving organizations. CSIU will identify STEM leaders from diverse partner locations and provide specialized education opportunities. CSIU will also establish a STEM resource library and empower partners to host their own Remake Learning Days events.
  • Philadelphia Education Fund, Philadelphia. For over a decade, the Fund has administered "Explore STEM Philly (ESP)." Through ESP, the Fund recruits and mobilizes STEM professionals to provide career presentations to middle and high school classrooms. Through the Moonshot Catalyst Award, they will expand ESP to afterschool, out-of-school time, and other informal education programs and students and provide teacher professional development to augment these presentations.
  • Remake Learning Pittsburgh Regional STEAM Ecosystem, Pittsburgh. This program is a collaborative effort of the region's afterschool community to address racial diversity and the persistent gender gap in STEM fields. Support from Moonshot Catalyst Award will help build the instructional capacity of afterschool athletics programs, recognizing the potential to reach many underserved youth through sports.

Please visit the PSAYDN website for the full news release.

Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) promotes sustainable, high-quality out-of-school time youth development programs through advocacy and capacity building to enhance the welfare of Pennsylvania's children, youth and families.

For more information, visit www.PSAYDN.org.

Contact: Kelly Swanson, 717-992-5964, [email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN)

Also from this source

Governor Proclaims Oct. 26 Lights On Afterschool Day

According to the Afterschool Alliance, more than half of students nationwide who want to attend an afterschool program do not have access to it. To...
Lieutenant Governor, Legislators and More than 200 Afterschool Advocates Rally to Support Afterschool Programs

Lieutenant Governor, Legislators and More than 200 Afterschool Advocates Rally to Support Afterschool Programs

Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor, students and legislators from across the state shared their support and experiences with afterschool programs at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.