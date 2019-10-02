Three Phoenix women honored by BMO Harris Bank

Women Who Lead: Sintra Hoffman , President and CEO of WESTMARC. For more than 20 years, Hoffman has been a leader in government, influencing community leaders in the 15 cities of West Valley to come together to support the growth and development of these cities. Previously serving in leadership roles with the City of Surprise and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), Sintra now leads WESTMARC, a public/private organization focused on positioning the region for economic development.

, President and CEO of WESTMARC. For more than 20 years, Hoffman has been a leader in government, influencing community leaders in the 15 cities of West Valley to come together to support the growth and development of these cities. Previously serving in leadership roles with the City of Surprise and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), Sintra now leads WESTMARC, a public/private organization focused on positioning the region for economic development. Women Who Serve: Paula Cullison , President of Arizona Women's Partnership (AZWP). As founder of AZWP, an all-volunteer, philanthropic, non-profit that awards grants to small charities, Cullison has helped underserved women and children at risk throughout the state of Arizona . Since 2003, AZWP has awarded $450,000 in grants to more than 70 non-profits. Paula has published numerous articles and one book called The Daughters of the American Dream , a collection of stories and essays of first-generation Italian American women who also understood the hardships and sacrifices of their immigrant families.

"It's important to shine a spotlight on leaders who leave a lasting mark on the business world and our communities," said Carolyn Booth, head of distribution, U.S. Personal and Business Banking for BMO Harris Bank. "We are honored to recognize these women for their impressive contributions and hope they inspire the next generation of exceptional women leaders."

BMO Harris Bank strives to be an industry leader in fostering diversity and inclusion. Earlier this year, BMO was recognized by Forbes' Magazine as one of America's Best Employers for Women.

The BMO Celebrating Women program was created to honor the achievements of women leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and innovators who are excelling in their business and making an impact in their communities. Since 2012, BMO has awarded more than 170 women in communities across Canada and the United States. For more information about BMO Celebrating Women, please visit: bmoforwomen.com and join the social conversation using #BMOforWomen.

