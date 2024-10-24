Three Pillars Capital Acquires The Life at Beverly Palms, Now Vista Azul Apartments, in Pasadena, TX

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Pillars Capital, led by Gautam Goyal, has announced the acquisition of The Life at Beverly Palms, a 308-unit Class-C multifamily property located in Pasadena, TX. The acquisition is a significant milestone for the firm as it continues its trajectory toward $1 billion in assets under management. Upon acquisition, the property was renamed Vista Azul Apartments, reflecting the firm's strategic repositioning efforts.

Situated in Pasadena, a key hub of the Greater Houston Area's petrochemical industry, Vista Azul Apartments benefits from the city's economic strength and steady demand for quality housing. The property offers a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, with a comprehensive two-year renovation and repositioning program aimed at modernizing the property and enhancing its appeal to current and prospective residents.

Three Pillars Capital, a Houston-based real estate private equity firm, brings over two decades of combined experience in acquisitions and asset management. The firm currently manages over $600 million in high-performing assets, totaling approximately 4,500 units. This latest acquisition underscores its commitment to value-add strategies and its dedication to delivering superior returns to investors.

About Three Pillars Capital: Three Pillars Capital is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm that specializes in acquiring and managing multifamily properties. With a strong focus on value-add strategies, the firm is dedicated to enhancing the quality of living for residents while delivering exceptional returns to its investors.

