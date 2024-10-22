Three Pillars Capital Delivers Strong Investor Returns

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gautam Goyal's Three Pillars Capital, a leading real estate private equity firm with $600M+ in assets, announced today that it has profitably exited Aspen Apartments and delivered a 18.5% IRR. This exit adds to the growing list of profitable exits in recent years.

Aspen Apartments offers a diverse selection of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes, ideally situated in the vibrant and sought-after Central Northwest Houston, TX area. The property's business plan includes a comprehensive, two-year value-add program focused on renovations and repositioning. This transformation will enhance the community's appeal and deliver a more modern, elevated living experience for residents

"We will exit when the numbers justify it. A win is a win. My goal is to deliver strong returns for our investors," said Gautam Goyal, Founder & CEO of Three Pillars Capital. "We are always in acquisition mode, but it's important to exit when the opportunity presents itself. We have several hundred million in acquisitions coming up and look forward to implementing our renovation plan and creating a community that reflects the quality and standards we are known for."

"Three Pillars has done well in a period where many Sponsors are getting squeezed from higher interest rates, inflated expenses and flat rent growth. Gautam and Josh are great stewards of capital and steering their ship in the right direction. In most of our business calls, their top priority is returning investor capital and doing right by them," said Derek Fasulo who leads the capital markets team at CBRE Houston and has secured more than half a billion in loans for Three Pillars.

Three Pillars Capital is a vertically integrated Houston-based real estate private equity firm with over two decades of combined experience in acquisitions and asset management. The firm manages over $600M+in high-performing assets, comprising approximately 4,500 units.

