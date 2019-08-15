Three Provost Umphrey Attorneys Earn 'Lawyer of the Year' Honors

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Provost Umphrey attorneys have been named Lawyer of the Year for their respective practice groups and geographic region as part of the Best Lawyers in America 2020 honors.

Equity Partner Bryan O. Blevins Jr. earned this distinction for his work with mass tort litigation and class actions on behalf of plaintiffs, with additional honors for plaintiffs' personal injury and product liability litigation. Equity Partner David P. Wilson also earned Lawyer of the Year honors for his work in personal injury litigation with plaintiffs. Attorney Darren L. Brown received Lawyer of the Year recognition for plaintiffs' product liability litigation, with additional recognition for plaintiffs' personal injury litigation. The attorneys are based in Beaumont, Texas.

For a fifth consecutive year, all of Provost Umphrey's equity partners earned placement to the Best Lawyers in America listing. Edward Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II, D'Juana Parks, and James E. Payne received honors for their work with plaintiffs in personal injury litigation and product liability litigation. Joe Fisher earned additional recognition for his mass tort and class actions litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs.

Additional Provost Umphrey attorneys honored by Best Lawyers in 2020 for their plaintiffs' litigation work include:

Guy G. Fisher : Product Liability

: Product Liability W. Michael Hamilton : Labor and Employment

: Labor and Employment J. Keith Hyde : Personal injury and Product Liability

: Personal injury and Product Liability Christopher T. Kirchmer : Mass torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability

: Mass torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability Matthew C. Matheny : Mass Torts, Class Actions and Personal Injury

: Mass Torts, Class Actions and Personal Injury Colin D. Moore : Personal Injury and Product Liability

: Personal Injury and Product Liability Ronnie Turner Jr. : Personal Injury and Product Liability

The firm also received special recognition in the "Top-Listed Awards" for having more recognized lawyers than any other firm in Texas in plaintiffs' personal injury litigation, product liability litigation and mass tort litigation/class actions.

The Best Lawyers in America is recognized as one of the leading guides to the U.S. legal profession. Surveys from tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide are used to compile the rankings of the nation's top lawyers in various practice areas.

Provost Umphrey

For 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont and Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com.

