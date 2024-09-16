Three Quantix Team Members Named Recipients of 2024 "Women in Supply Chain Award" from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Magazine

Award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments set a foundation for the success of women at all levels in the industry

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today that three of its team members are named recipients of the "Women in Supply Chain Award" from leading industry publications, Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Magazine. The awards program receives hundreds of nominations and this year for the first time is split into categories including Workforce Innovator, Trailblazers and Rising Stars, among others.

Julie Block, Quantix Chief People Officer, is honored in the Workforce Innovator category, which pays tribute to female leaders whose efforts in supply chain education and workforce development help build a better workforce. Since joining Quantix in 2021, Block has assembled the building blocks of a high performance culture that spans roughly 2,350 employees plus contractors. Block is doing this through a relentless focus on putting people in the right seats with the right knowledge, information and skills to execute at the highest level while providing an outstanding customer experience.

With Quantix's extensive network of dedicated employees across 30 terminals and 20 warehousing/packaging facilities nationwide, structure is key when it comes to the HR function. Block redefines how HR operates across the organization, providing a framework for people-related success that will help Quantix thrive for years to come.

Amy Armstrong, Quantix Vice President, 3PL, is honored in the Trailblazers category, which honors female leaders who continue to pave the way for future females in logistics. A leader in logistics for over 20 years, Armstrong leaves lasting marks on the companies she works for, which include Chevron Phillips Chemical, Trimac and TotalEnergies. At Quantix, she plays a key role in advancing the company's bustling liquids division.

Quantix has a long standing history in dry bulk hauling and services. However, the liquid offering was a critical area where customers had a need, and thus, an opportunity arose. Armstrong played a major role in assembling a liquid sales team, managing contracts and pricing, onboarding customers and getting this area of the business off the ground in a short time. She has been a champion of Quantix's liquid division ever since. Today, Quantix's business is 50/50 liquid and dry, a testament to what Armstrong has helped grow during her time with the company.

Anna Whitaker, Quantix Planning Manager, is honored in the Rising Stars category, which recognizes young or newer professionals (39 and under) whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the supply chain network. A highly regarded team member at Quantix and supply chain industry up-and-comer, Whitaker built – and now manages – a planning team overseeing all inbound railcar tracing, packaging, packaging supplies and forecasting for three of Quantix's massive export warehouses in the southern U.S.

Her ability to foster relationships with customers, suppliers, vendors and railroads opens the door for more transparent and meaningful communication, which leads to better visibility, higher-touch support and better collaboration overall. The value she adds at Quantix makes her a standout team player and a promising future leader within the company.

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me, but this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference."

"Quantix has started to establish quite a history with this award having had our female employees recognized for several consecutive years now, a testament to the impact women play within our business and across our industry," said Quantix President and CEO, John Labrie. "Julie, Amy and Anna are incredibly deserving of this honor and are true team players here at Quantix. I'm proud to call them my colleagues."

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with 80+ locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com .

