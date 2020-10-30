Three Questions Every Current and Future Mother Should Ask About Her Health Insurance Coverage During Open Enrollment

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the annual open enrollment period begins for individual health insurance plans, Stand Up for APA, a nonprofit working to ensure that all women in the United States receive access to the most accurate non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) options, today encouraged all women to inquire about the maternal and prenatal benefits offered by health insurers and make sure they have access to the most appropriate insurance coverage for their health care needs.

Open enrollment – which takes place between November 1 and December 15 in most states – is the time of year when people with private health insurance or government-sponsored health insurance like the Affordable Care Act have the opportunity to enroll in or change their benefit programs.