Three Reasons to Upgrade to a Smart Thermostat

"With summer right around the corner, now is a perfect time to update your thermostat," said Mike Nicholson, owner of Nicholson Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning. "Smart thermostats will help you save money on monthly energy bills, and the great news is that nowadays they make them so easy to use you don't have to be particularly tech savvy to get your money's worth."

Nicholson provides the following reasons to invest in a new smart thermostat:

Save money by easily programming temperatures for periods of vacancy – Just like regular programmable thermostats, smart thermostats can be programmed to adjust the temperature for added comfort when residents are present and for extra savings when residents are at work or away from their home. However, smart thermostats can also be programmed to learn routines and even pair with a smartphone for easy adjustment while away from the home. The hardware and software are continuously getting better – As the technology advances and new models are released, reliability and reviews are getting better. Like a smartphone or computer, these devices continue to improve in both performance and ease of use year over year. You may qualify for a rebate – Because smart thermostats are considered energy-saving equipment, rebates may be available for purchasing one. Remember to check local organizations, like Mass Save, and take advantage of any potential savings offered.

"We never seem to hesitate in updating our computers and phones, but when it comes to the biggest investment we have, we often allow our home to fall behind in technology and efficiency," Nicholson said. "A smart thermostat is a simple, affordable update that can help you take better control of your comfort and save you money on your monthly energy bill, and we believe your home is well-worth such an upgrade."

For more information about upgrading your thermostat, call Nicholson Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning at (508) 881-1500 or visit www.nicholson-hvac.com/heating/rebates-more/.

About Nicholson Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Based in Holliston, Massachusetts, Nicholson is a family-owned, full-service residential plumbing, heating, and air conditioning company proudly serving all of the MetroWest area and beyond. Nicholson takes an all-encompassing approach to ensure clients reach the highest possible level of comfort, while staying within their budget. The company offers a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee and Solid Warranty. Winner of the 2018 Best of Houzz Award for Customer Service, Nicholson has also been honored with the Angie's List Super Service Award for eight years in a row, the Carrier 2018 Presidents Award, as well as the 2016 Carrier DCNE Outstanding Performance Award. For more information, visit Nicholson at http://www.nicholson-hvac.com/.

