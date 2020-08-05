Three Rings Announces Content Lab and Frictionless™ International Services

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated marketing and public relations agency Three Rings Inc. (TRI) today announced it has formally launched its TRI Content Lab and Frictionless™ international services. The agency also announced it won three prestigious Bell Ringer awards for PR and digital marketing campaigns at last month's virtual award banquet, hosted by the PR Club of New England.

The TRI Content Lab provides comprehensive content strategy and services across the entire PR, marketing communications and digital marketing spectrum. According to Three Rings Principal Lisa Paglia, content development has become highly fragmented in most companies and agencies – the digital marketing team develops social media posts, the PR team press releases, the marketing communications team sales collateral, the internal communications team newsletters and speeches, and so on. This often results in inconsistent messaging and content quality. "The Three Rings Content Lab solves this problem by giving clients a single source for professionally developed content across all facets of PR, digital, marketing and internal communications," she said. "And unlike most agencies that simply repurpose PR or digital marketing people as content developers, our Content Lab is staffed by professional writers, designers and strategists, which translates into extremely high quality and effective content."

Paglia added that Three Rings has added multiple Content Lab clients just since April, including a large international business consulting firm, a digital video surveillance company, a healthcare IT company, and a global network operator. "These clients realize Three Rings can deliver higher quality and higher capacity content than is possible through other approaches, because our Content Lab team members are B2B technology veterans who understand the subject matter on day 1. On a dollar-for-dollar basis, there is no way to match our depth of expertise, production capacity and quality of content with overstretched internal personnel, or with general-purpose PR and digital marketing agencies."

Frictionless International Services

Three Rings has also launched its Frictionless international PR and marketing services, so clients have a simple, scalable solution for extending PR and digital marketing programs across multiple geographies. As part of these services, TRI has welcomed UK-based Omarketing as a charter member of its Frictionless network, and created a business model where clients pay a single retainer for services across the UK and mainland Europe. Three Rings and Omarketing function as a single team and "load balance" activities so client priorities are always properly prioritized across geographies.

"Companies typically have two choices for international PR: They can choose multiple best-of-breed agencies, which creates a management headache, or hire a large international agency due to the promise of simplified management, only to find the agency's offices have their own P&Ls and compete with each other," said Three Rings Principal Andy Murphy. "Our Frictionless services provide a third and better way: one retainer for one fully integrated team, deployed across geographies. This provides a single point of accountability for clients, and all ideas, content and strategies are inherently coordinated and shared across geographies, because we function as a single team."

Award-winning Social Media and PR Campaigns

TRI also won three awards in the 2020 Bell Ringers in the Op-Ed, Print/Digital Series and B2B Social Media categories. "This is the first year we entered for these awards, so winning three of them right off the bat was especially gratifying," said Three Rings Principal Doug Broad. "And winning them across diverse categories speaks to the quality of our people across all of our service offerings."

About Three Rings Inc.

Three Rings Inc. (TRI) provides a full spectrum of PR, marketing and digital services to B2B technology clients worldwide. The company combines a comprehensive array of expert skills, with a highly flexible business model that enables clients to shift services, priorities and geographies on demand. This delivers superior results for clients while also providing a dynamic work environment for employees. TRI is based in Boston with additional operations across the US, UK and the EU.

