Three Rings Inc. Earns Placement on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in Northeast

B2B Tech Agency Lands on Coveted List With Growing Client Demand for PR, Marketing and Content Services

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated digital marketing and public relations (PR) agency Three Rings Inc. today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine's fourth annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the Northeast. The list features small businesses from Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. This is the second straight year Three Rings has been on the list.

"The Inc. 5000 award is the latest recognition for our agency, following recent awards from organizations like PRWeek, PR News, Ragan PR Daily, the New England Publicity Club and the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals," said Three Rings principal Lisa Paglia. "This is another testament to our rockstar team and the stellar results they deliver to clients. Of course, it also reflects our commitment to building deep, long-term relationships with our clients as they grow along with us."

Paglia also noted that significant client demand for Three Rings' growth marketing and content services have played a large role in the agency's placement in the Inc. 5000 list.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies," said Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media Eric Hagerman. "They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries."

About Three Rings Inc.

Three Rings Inc. provides a full spectrum of PR, marketing and content services to B2B technology clients worldwide. The agency combines a comprehensive array of expert skills, with a highly flexible business model that enables clients to shift services, priorities and geographies on demand. This delivers superior results for clients while also providing a dynamic work environment for employees. Three Rings is based in Boston with additional offices in the U.S., U.K. and E.U. To learn more, visit www.threeringsinc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Three Rings Inc.