Three Rings Inc. Named to Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Tech Agency With Expertise in Integrated Digital Marketing, Demand Gen, Content and PR Campaigns Recognized for Two-year Revenue Growth of 89.2 Percent

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Three Rings Inc. is on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

"The ironic thing is, we don't spend any energy on business development – in fact, we don't even have dedicated business development personnel," said Andy Murphy, principal at Three Rings Inc. "Growth is a byproduct of what we do – and that's serving clients and making them, and our employees, incredibly satisfied. In our experience, when you focus on doing those things, growth takes care of itself."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 168 private companies had an average growth rate of 450 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and nearly $4.4 billion to the Northeast region's economy. Companies based in the New York and Boston areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About Three Rings Inc.

Three Rings Inc. provides a full spectrum of PR, marketing and digital services to B2B technology clients worldwide. The company combines a comprehensive array of expert skills, with a highly flexible business model that enables clients to shift services, priorities and geographies on demand. This approach delivers superior results for clients while also providing a dynamic work environment for employees. Three Rings Inc. is based in Boston with additional operations across the U.S., U.K. and the EU. To learn more, visit www.threeringsinc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

