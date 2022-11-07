Three Rings Inc. Wins Six Platinum MarCom Awards

Agency Takes Highest Honors in All Entries Submitted for Clients GroupSense, Navisite and SES

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated marketing and public relations (PR) agency Three Rings Inc. (TRI) today announced it has won six platinum MarCom Awards in the 2022 international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, and winners include international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies. This year, there were more than 6,000 entries submitted for the program throughout the U.S., Canada and 43 other countries.

For client GroupSense, TRI won four awards within the media relations and publicity segment, including magazine placement, online placement, publicity campaign and response to breaking news. In addition, TRI was recognized for its work with client Navisite for best integrated PR and social media campaign, and client SES for social media branding campaign.

"Recognition by the MarCom Award program is indicative of the hard work we do not just for the nominated clients, but also for the dozens of clients we service every day – from venture-backed startups to multi-billion-dollar international companies," said Lisa Paglia, principal at TRI. "Our talented team executes customized digital marketing, PR and content programs based on each client's needs to deliver high-quality results, ultimately helping to increase their market presence and revenue."

The MarCom Awards is one of the oldest, largest and most respected creative competitions in the world. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. The program recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs.

MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 27-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

TRI's MarCom Award wins come on the heels of winning two Gold Bell Ringer Awards from the PR Club for its work with GroupSense. The Bell Ringer Awards are New England's premiere awards, which feature the best work of PR agencies and companies across the region.

To view the full list of the 2022 MarCom Award winners, please visit http://enter.marcomawards.com/winners/.

About Three Rings Inc.

Three Rings Inc. (TRI) provides a full spectrum of PR, marketing and digital services to B2B technology clients worldwide. The company combines a comprehensive array of expert skills, with a highly flexible business model that enables clients to shift services, priorities and geographies on demand. This delivers superior results for clients while also providing a dynamic work environment for employees. TRI is based in Boston with additional operations across the U.S., U.K. and the EU.

