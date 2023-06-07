Three Rings Launches Growth Marketing Division with Expanded Demand Generation Services

B2B tech agency expands team and offers campaign management, paid media, paid search, nurture marketing, ABM, content marketing and marketing operations services

BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated digital marketing and public relations (PR) agency Three Rings Inc. today announced the launch of its growth marketing division based on more of its business-to-business (B2B) technology clients turning to the agency for campaign strategy and operational execution across a range of demand generation services. As a result, Three Rings has increased its demand generation business by 60% in the past year.

Since its inception in 2017, Three Rings has delivered award-winning PR, digital marketing and content services to companies ranging from venture-backed start-ups to multi-billion-dollar international corporations in cybersecurity, cloud, fintech, satellites, AI, biotech and other markets. The agency has enjoyed remarkable growth over the past six years, as clients seek to ensure their marketing and communications initiatives influence and directly contribute to revenue and pipeline growth in a consistent, measurable and repeatable way. For example, the Three Rings growth marketing team helped a GRC software client consistently exceed its stretch marketing qualified lead (MQL) goals quarter-over-quarter via an ongoing mix of digital marketing programs, while cutting costs and coming in 21% under budget.

"From top-of-the-funnel campaigns to account-based marketing, Three Rings has been collaborating with clients to deliver high-impact demand generation programs since day one," said Amanda McCormick, growth marketing director at Three Rings. "The expansion of our team and services, particularly in the area of media planning and marketing operations, gives us access to critical data that will let us target and reach audiences with the greatest possible precision and effectiveness, and accurately report on conversion and ROI."

The growth marketing division builds upon Three Rings's existing digital marketing capabilities with services that include, among others:

Campaign audit and assessment: Review of existing or historical campaigns to evaluate effectiveness and make recommendations for improvements moving forward;

Review of existing or historical campaigns to evaluate effectiveness and make recommendations for improvements moving forward; Campaign planning: Development of strategy and execution plan to support pipeline requirements;

Development of strategy and execution plan to support pipeline requirements; Digital media planning: Review, identification and management of the entire spectrum of paid media programs – including social media, display, content syndication, streaming, programmatic and others – to drive net-new and retarget existing leads;

Review, identification and management of the entire spectrum of paid media programs – including social media, display, content syndication, streaming, programmatic and others – to drive net-new and retarget existing leads; Paid and organic search: Development, implementation and management of search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) campaigns including keyword strategy, ad creation, content development, landing page development, program management and reporting;

Development, implementation and management of search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) campaigns including keyword strategy, ad creation, content development, landing page development, program management and reporting; Nurture marketing: Integrated programmatic campaigns including email, display, paid social media and other types of media to bolster conversion of existing leads and opportunities;

Integrated programmatic campaigns including email, display, paid social media and other types of media to bolster conversion of existing leads and opportunities; ABM: Personalized 1:1 or 1:many campaigns to target account lists based on account or contact profile, account status, industry and other criteria;

Personalized 1:1 or 1:many campaigns to target account lists based on account or contact profile, account status, industry and other criteria; Content marketing: Educational campaigns that leverage new or repackaged content to persuade or help shape the understanding of the client's target audience; and

Educational campaigns that leverage new or repackaged content to persuade or help shape the understanding of the client's target audience; and Marketing operations: Strategy, counsel and ongoing management in areas including marketing automation, lead flow, lead scoring, reporting, budget management, etc. to help clients understand the true ROI of their marketing investment.

Three Rings has hired three new growth marketing team members with backgrounds in campaign creation and execution, business development and inside sales who collectively have a deep understanding of campaign and lead management, exclusively devoted to demand generation. The agency is also investing in partnerships with leading global marketing technology vendors and advertising platforms to offer clients the most innovative, impactful and cost-effective vehicles for reaching their target audiences.

"Demand generation in B2B environments is complicated – for any given client, there are multiple target profiles, personas and pain points to consider when defining campaign strategy," said Lisa Paglia, principal at Three Rings. "Companies looking for demand generation guidance and support need a partner that understands this complexity, that has a proven track record delivering successful campaigns in similar circumstances and, better yet, in their market. That's why companies are turning to Three Rings. We know B2B tech, we know demand generation and we know how to manage integrated campaigns that deliver results."

About Three Rings Inc.

Three Rings Inc. provides a full spectrum of PR, marketing and digital services to B2B technology clients worldwide. The agency combines a comprehensive array of expert skills, with a highly flexible business model that enables clients to shift services, priorities and geographies on demand. This delivers superior results for clients while also providing a dynamic work environment for employees. Three Rings is based in Boston with additional operations across the U.S., U.K. and the EU. To learn more, visit www.threeringsinc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Three Rings Inc.