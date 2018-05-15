Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Rivers Provider Network, Inc. (TRPN), the largest and fastest growing proprietary provider network in the United States, has announced that Scott Smith has been appointed President and CEO September 2017. Smith, an accomplished executive, brings extensive knowledge of the healthcare industry in both insurance and provider businesses, technology and building high growth companies.

"We are thrilled to have Scott join our company as the next President and CEO," said Blaine Pollock, Chairman of Three Rivers Provider Network. "His leadership experience, healthcare expertise and growing successful businesses make him a great fit to lead TRPN into the future."

Scott Smith joins TRPN with 25 years of executive leadership experience, most recently at digital healthcare company Zipongo serving many Fortune 500 companies and partnerships with most health insurance companies.

In addition, Smith's leadership includes technology companies such as Oracle, PeopleSoft and several venture capital-backed high growth companies in Silicon Valley. Smith's leadership added rapid growth to these companies, and in most cases resulting in successful fund raising, IPOs and acquisitions.

"We are confident that Scott will continue to build on TRPN's market leadership, serving our customers with innovative solutions and to better serve the millions of Americans depending on TRPN's network to significantly reduce their medical costs," added Pollock.

Scott is a graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois with an MBA Degree, Concentrations: Finance and Strategy Management from J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.

About Three Rivers Provider Network

TRPN was founded in 1996 and is the largest and fastest growing proprietary provider network in the United States. TRPN is currently comprised of more than 1.5 million provider locations, serving 100 million patients. The Three Rivers Provider Network comprises Acute Care Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Network Physicians, Ancillary Facilities, MRI Centers, Laboratories, Radiology, Urgent Care Clinics, Home Health, DME, Chiropractors, Physical Therapy, and Mental Health. www.trpnppo.com

