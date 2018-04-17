Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Hires Bryan Hunziker as New Senior Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Rivers Provider Network, Inc. (TRPN), the largest and fastest growing proprietary provider network in the United States has hired long time health care sales and business development professional Bryan Hunziker as its new Senior Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships.

"We are pleased to welcome Bryan to the TRPN team," said Scott Smith, President and CEO. "With national contacts and market experience in workers' compensation and auto liability he is uniquely qualified to lead our sales and business development efforts."

Bryan brings more than twenty-five years of highly successful sales and business development leadership to this new role with past experience in both group health and workers' compensation markets including Intracorp, CCN/First Health, StrataCare, Inc., Prime Health Services, Inc., MCMC and Preferred Medical Network.

"As a successful and trusted sales executive Bryan brings a deep commitment to customer service, dependability and integrity in all he does. He will help us package highly effective products and services that meet the special needs of the workers' compensation and auto liability markets," said Smith.

A graduate of Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a minor in Business Administration Bryan also has a Master of Science in Social Services from San Diego State University.

About Three Rivers Provider Network

TRPN was founded in 1996 and is the largest and fastest growing proprietary provider network in the United States. TRPN is currently comprised of more than 1.5 million provider locations, serving 100 million patients. The Three Rivers Provider Network comprises Acute Care Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Network Physicians, Ancillary Facilities, MRI Centers, Laboratories, Radiology, Urgent Care Clinics, Home Health, DME, Chiropractors, Physical Therapy, and Mental Health. www.trpnppo.com

