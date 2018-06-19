Three Scripps television stations win national Murrow journalism awards

KMGH in Denver won in the large-market television category "Hard News" for "A Stolen Family – The Ryan Laber Story." The station's reporting followed a Denver man, Ryan Laber, who lost his wife and two young sons in a murder-suicide in 2016. Laber told KMGH that he broke his silence in hopes that coming forward would bring awareness to the topic of depression.

WEWS in Cleveland earned the National Murrow Award in the large-market television category "Sports Reporting" for its story "The Meaning of Zach Proof." The winning work, which follows a high-school athlete through a football season, is a story about resilience, determination and fearlessly chasing a dream while shattering expectations along the way.

WTVF in Nashville won in the large-market television category "Excellence in Sound" for its story, "Strings for Hope," about a nonprofit that helps formerly drug-addicted women get back on their feet.

"At Scripps, we take seriously our mission to serve local communities through authentic storytelling," said Brian Lawlor, Scripps' president of Local Media. "The winning work from these three stations is a shining example of the important role journalists play in bringing to light the topics that connect communities. I congratulate these dedicated news teams on this honor."

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards will be presented at a gala in New York City on Oct. 22, 2018.

