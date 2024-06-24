Three Sixty Wealth Joins Carson Group's Growing Partner Network

Partnership Helps Firm Address Increased Demand for Personalized Wealth Management

OMAHA, Neb., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group announced that Three Sixty Wealth has joined the firm's growing partner network. A strategic move designed to elevate the client experience and expand the range of services offered to Three Sixty Wealth's valued clients.

The six-person team led by Founder and CEO, Jim Dischert, RFC, focuses on executives in transition, business owners and pre-retirees and retirees. Their holistic approach to wealth management ensures that clients pursue true wealth with 360-degree trust and commitment. The firm currently manages $134M in assets.

As the financial advisory industry evolves, advisors are increasingly challenged to provide more personalized, comprehensive services while maintaining efficiency. A recent study by Cerulli Associates found that 81% of financial advisors cite delivering a high level of personalized client service as a significant challenge. This partnership addresses these challenges by combining the strengths of Three Sixty Wealth and Carson Group.

"Our clients will experience increased efficiency and improved service levels," said Jim Dischert, RFC, Founder and CEO of Three Sixty Wealth. "This partnership allows us to continue providing the exceptional, personalized support our clients have come to expect from our team, backed by the robust tools and resources of Carson Group."

The decision to join forces with Carson Group was based on the alignment of core values and a shared commitment to excellence. Dischert views this partnership as a strategic collaboration focused on enhancing client experience and expanding the range of services available to his clients.

"Our industry is rapidly changing, and clients are demanding more comprehensive and customized financial advice," said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. "By partnering with us, we can help Jim and his team address these demands head-on and ensure their clients receive the highest level of service and support. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Carson community and look forward to supporting them as they continue to deliver exceptional service to their clients."

"Partnering with Three Sixty Wealth aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled support to advisors and their clients," said Gregg Johnson, national sales director of Carson Group. "We are committed to helping Jim and his team achieve even greater success, particularly in addressing the industry's increasing complexity and client expectations."

With this partnership, clients remain at the center of everything Three Sixty Wealth and Carson Group do. Together, they will continue to deliver unparalleled financial guidance and support, dedicated to helping clients work towards achieving their financial goals and securing their futures.

Carson Group currently manages $35 billion* in assets and serves more than 50,000 families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices. For additional information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Carson Group

Carson Group is a leading financial services firm committed to providing advisors with the tools and resources they need to deliver exceptional client experiences. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Carson Group supports financial advisors across the country, helping them grow their businesses and serve their clients better. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com .

About Three Sixty Wealth

Three Sixty Wealth is a premier wealth management firm dedicated to helping clients achieve true wealth. With a client-centric approach, we provide comprehensive financial planning and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of executives, pre-retirees, and retirees. For more information visit, threesixtywm.com.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

