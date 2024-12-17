Three SJNA Cadets Receive Prestigious Senatorial Nominations for U.S. Service Academies

DELAFIELD, Wis., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Academies (SJNA) proudly announces that three senior cadets—John Bickers, Aidan Richards, and Donovan Stadler—have earned Senatorial Nominations for appointments to the United States service academies. This recognition marks a significant milestone in their journey toward becoming future leaders of the nation.

The three SJNA cadets pose with their nominations.

A Senatorial Nomination is a vital step in the highly competitive admissions process for the U.S. service academies, including the United States Military Academy at West Point, the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Each nomination represents a rigorous evaluation of academic excellence, leadership potential, extracurricular achievements, physical fitness, and an unwavering dedication to serving the nation.

The extensive nomination process requires applicants to submit comprehensive applications, write essays, secure multiple letters of recommendation, and complete interviews with selection committees. With each senator permitted to nominate up to ten candidates per academy annually, this achievement is both prestigious and highly competitive.

Having secured their nominations, Cadets Bickers, Richards, and Stadler will now advance to the next stage of the service academy admissions process. This includes meeting stringent admissions criteria, undergoing physical fitness assessments, completing detailed medical evaluations, and participating in additional interviews. Acceptance rates at the service academies are among the lowest in the nation, with some as selective as 8%.

St. John's Northwestern Academies has a long and proud history of sending cadets each year to the service academies. This year's nominees exemplify SJNA's mission of fostering leadership, character, and academic excellence.

"We are incredibly proud of Cadets Bickers, Richards, and Stadler for their dedication and achievements," said Catherine Lewis, Assistant Dean and College & Career Counselor at SJNA. "Their nominations reflect their hard work and commitment to serving our nation with honor and integrity."

As they move forward in the admissions process, SJNA extends its best wishes to Cadets Bickers, Richards, and Stadler. Their achievements inspire the entire SJNA community and affirm the school's legacy of developing future leaders.

About SJNA:

St. John's Northwestern Academies provides a safe, structured environment where students build a strong foundation for success. With specialized programs tailored to future aspirations, SJNA prepares young leaders to excel academically, professionally, and personally. Learn more at www.sjnacademies.org .

