Three Steps for Easy Gift Giving: Pick, Click and Send

News provided by

California Milk Advisory Board

Dec 03, 2024, 14:40 ET

From Oprah's Favorites Things to an Ice Cream Advent Calendar, California Dairy Artisans
Offer One Stop Shopping For Everyone on Your List

TRACY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday countdown is on and, with schedules tight, the gifting experts at Real California Milk are offering a one-stop list of delicious food options from the Golden State that offer easy options to support local artisans and farmers alike.

From a cheese board on Oprah's Favorite Things* list to a creamy, dreamy ice cream advent**, even cheeses for the Cal Poly alum on your list – curated collections of California cheese and dairy goodness are always the right size and have something for every taste and budget.

Whether you're sending a gift or ordering a little treat for your holiday table, by looking for the Real California Milk seal, you'll know products are made with sustainable sourced milk from the state's dairy farm families. And, in the spirit of giving, these dairy families are celebrating the season by gifting a $10,000 refrigeration grant to Central Valley food banks to increase access to fresh, wholesome foods like milk and dairy all year long.

The following artisans offer gift packs and curated selections shipped directly to your (or your favorite recipient's) door. Visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com to find California cheeses and dairy at retail and for perfect pairing ideas to complete the celebration.

California is the number one dairy state. More than 1,000 family dairy farms are focused on delivering the wholesome goodness of California milk while creating a greener, more sustainable future for dairy in the state.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board
The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world. Connect with the CMAB at RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Tik TokInstagram and Pinterest.

SOURCE California Milk Advisory Board

