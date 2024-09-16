Three STG Logistics Employees Honored with 2024 Women in Supply Chain Awards

From Rising Stars to Career Pioneers, Awards Recognize STG Employees Across Departments

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three STG Logistics employees have been recognized with 2024 Women in Supply Chain Awards, which honor female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

STG Logistics Women in Supply Chain Winners: Mercedes Pina, Nikki Driskill, Heidi McKenna

"At STG Logistics, we are incredibly fortunate to have talented and dedicated women contributing at every level of our organization," said Paul Svindland, Chief Executive Officer. "Their commitment to our customers, their teams, and their efforts to elevate STG are remarkable. These well-deserved awards celebrate their daily contributions to our organization and to the logistics and supply chain industry."

Nikki Driskill, Vice President of Customer Service, received the Women in Supply Chain Trailblazers award and the Workforce Innovator award. These awards honor female leaders who pave the way for future females in logistics. Driskill began her career in 1998 as a logistics specialist, and quickly learned the field requires a lot of grit, problem-solving capability, patience and a sense of humor. Over the course of her twenty-six-year career, she's witnessed - and adapted to - major changes that have transformed the logistics industry.

Heidi McKenna, Vice President, People, received the DEI and Supply Chain Award, and is a recipient of an Outstanding Acknowledgement in the DEI Pioneer category, which celebrates female leaders who continue to create and execute diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. At STG Logistics, McKenna has made a significant impact on DEI initiatives. STG strives to cultivate an environment where every individual feels empowered to show up as their authentic self. In 2023 under McKenna's leadership, employees invested over 3,380 hours in training programs, extended benefits to increase inclusivity, and introduced a diversity holiday that grants employees eight hours to commemorate diversity in a manner that most resonates with them.

Mercedes Pina, Vice President, Client Services and Expedited Pricing, received the Rising Star award, which recognizes young professionals (39 and under) whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the supply chain network. Pina's growth is a testament to her hard work, dedication and problem-solving skills. Pina helped develop STG's Account Management division while maintaining strong customer relationships, problem-solving skills and managing top accounts throughout the network.

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer and Workforce Innovator. From there, we named an overall winner per category and then four honorable mentions per category. This year's applications were superb and made it next to impossible to just pick one winner. I'm so proud of these women and their achievements. We're just getting started."

"Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations. The Women in Supply Chain award stands as a beacon, celebrating and amplifying their remarkable achievements," Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. "Congratulations to all the winners, everyone who was nominated and all those making an impact. This recognition honors the courage and dedication of all incredible people who work hard every day. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and profound impact on the field."

Go to https://sdce.me/ikoib3ei to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About STG Logistics

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, Duration Capital Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec .

