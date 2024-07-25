THREE STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART GRADUATES AND TOP ATHLETES COMPETE ON U.S. OLYMPIC WOMEN'S SWIMMING TEAM

"We at Stone Ridge are incredibly proud of these athletes, not only for what they accomplish in the sport of swimming, but for the values and character they represent," said Head of School Catherine Ronan Karrels '86. "Our school community has watched these young women train for many years, consistently inspired by their dedication to hitting their goals in the pool while achieving high standards in their academics and other pursuits. While swimmers strive for their personal best, each one of these champion athletes is also fully dedicated to the concept of team and community – a true lesson on the payoff of consistent hard work, discipline, and practice."

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart endeavors to develop empowered leaders who serve with faith, intellect, and confidence. The school is part of a 200-year-old international network of Sacred Heart schools sponsored by the Religious of the Sacred Heart, with origins in France. Students learn to tackle challenges and develop leadership skills while maintaining a healthy balance in their lives—an ideal blend of support and challenge for young athletes.

The new level of inspiration and motivation brought by Ledecky's record-breaking career has also contributed to the increase in elite-level athletes graduating from Stone Ridge in the twelve years since her Olympic debut.

"Erin and Phoebe have told us they were both deeply inspired by Katie when they were younger, and the spirit of sisterhood they demonstrate is part of our school culture," Karrels continued. "My heart is bursting with pride in these young women, and I feel incredibly grateful to be inspired by them and learn from their dedication and grit."

Karrels is traveling to Paris this week to cheer on her former students. Hundreds of members of the Stone Ridge community gathered on campus the evening before the Opening Ceremony to cheer on the Olympians.

