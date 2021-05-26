Three Teams Selected as Winners of Sheremetyevo Hackathon Competition

MOSCOW, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three teams were declared winners in Sheremetyevo International Airport's part of the All-Russian Digital Breakthrough hackathon competition.

The competition, the flagship project of the presidential platform "Russia – the Land of Opportunities," ended on May 23 and was the second hackathon of the third season of program.

The winners of the Sheremetyevo Airport case were the Russian teams Von Restorf Effect, HolyDev, and Webjox team.

Sheremetyevo Airport acted as a partner for two hackathons. As part of the "Smart Cities. Industry. Fuel and Energy Complex" hackathon Sheremetyevo invited the teams to develop a workstation for an airport dispatcher and a workstation for a field engineer to solve the problem of clearing the airfield from snow in winter.

The teams were asked to optimize the work of dispatchers while taking into account the movement of aircraft. The projects used elements of geographic information systems and gamification, and the solution developed will allow airport workers to quickly and efficiently perform the tasks of clearing the airfield from snow and calculate and receive reports on the resources involved.

"The solutions of these teams were especially interesting and versatile, and contained some bright and extraordinary approaches," said Dmitry Ilyin, Deputy Director General for IT at JSC SIA. "The participants were able to delve into the details and problems of the largest airport in Russia, one of the top 5 largest hubs in Europe, and in a short time see the points of optimization and growth, accurately select digital solutions and even suggest ideas for further digital transformation of production processes. And, of course, we will definitely look for opportunities for cooperation with the best players. We will invite the guys to our place, talk and, I hope, together we will make the necessary positive decisions."

The main priority of Sheremetyevo is to offer the fastest and most comfortable passenger service. The airport is equipped with high-tech control and security systems, and multimedia information systems, and modern check-in methods are available to airport passengers. The intensive development, efficient operation and international leadership of Sheremetyevo Airport are annually confirmed by a number of reputable international awards and ratings for quality and punctuality. Taking into account the strategic goals and priorities, the advanced development of the IT infrastructure is the most important task of Sheremetyevo.

The "Digital Breakthrough" competition is being implemented as part of the federal project "Social Elevators for Everyone" of the national project "Education". The operator of the Digital Breakthrough competition is the Association for Electronic Communications (RAEC).

More information about the competition: https://leadersofdigital.ru/

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero.

