THREE TEENS NAMED FINALISTS IN DRIVE SAFE CHICAGO VIDEO CONTEST

Public Can Vote Online to Determine Winner, Who Will Get $2,000 Prize;

Winning Video To Air on 160 TV Stations Nationwide After Debut at Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three teens have been selected by the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) as finalists in the annual Drive Safe Chicago public service announcement contest, in partnership with the Chicago Auto Show. Teens from Illinois and surrounding states submitted ideas for a 30-second PSA about sharing the road with other passenger vehicles, trucks, motorcycles and pedestrians.

The three finalists are Emily Bergen, 17, a student at Gillespie High School in Gillespie, IL, and Antonio Knott, 15, and Noelani Elizalde, 17, both students at Merrillville High School in Merrillville, IN.

Each finalist worked with an Emmy Award-winning producer to transform their PSA submissions into 30-second TV public service announcements. The finished spots have just been posted on the Chicago Auto Show's Facebook page ( https://m.shortstack.page/NLxMqT ) where the public can vote for their favorite through Feb. 5. Winners will be announced the next day at the Chicago Auto Show's media preview day. The winner will receive $2,000 and will be featured with his or her PSA on nationally-syndicated Teen Kids News, reaching more than 160 TV stations across the country. The first runner-up gets $1,000 and the second runner-up receives $500. The finalists' teachers will receive $100 gift cards.

The National Road Safety Foundation says driver error accounts for 94 percent of all fatal crashes, with speeding one of the leading factors, along with driver distraction. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 40,990 people died on U.S. roads and highways in 2023, with hundreds of thousands of injuries and an estimated annual cost of more than $340 billion.

"The carnage on our roads can be reduced if drivers remain aware of others on the road. Coupled with some common courtesy, it can go a long way in making our roads safer," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safe driving. "We think the creative ideas about sharing the road from our Drive Safe Chicago finalists can help convey that message effectively."

"Although today's new cars are safer than ever, with technological advances that are proven to help avoid crashes," said Chicago Auto Show Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts, "drivers must still be aware of others they are sharing the road with, whether it's a car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle or pedestrians."

For more information on the Drive Safe Chicago contest, visit: www.nrsf.org/contests/drive-safe-chicago.

About The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded more than 60 years ago, produces traffic safety programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency, pedestrian safety and a host of other safety issues. It distributes the programs free of charge to schools, police and traffic safety advocates, community groups and individuals. It also sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2025 public show will be Feb. 8-17, 2025, at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, visit www.CATA.info.

Contact: David Reich

The National Road Safety Foundation

(914) 325-9997

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation