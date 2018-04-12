Three-Time Cancer Conqueror Who Completed Seven Marathons on Seven Continents After Relearning How to Walk Celebrates Fourteen-Year Anniversary of Bone Marrow Transplant

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keynote motivational speaker and three-time cancer conqueror Matt Jones who relearned how to walk, and completed seven marathons on seven continents is celebrating his fourteen year anniversary of his bone marrow transplant. In celebration of this huge milestone, Matt will share his life-changing transformational story and message of overcoming adversity with twelve talks in nine different states in April.

On September 11, 2002, at the age of twenty-three, Matt Jones heard three words you never want to hear. "You have cancer." He would be diagnosed with leukemia. Seven months after going into remission the leukemia came back. His doctor told him, he would need a bone marrow transplant.

Matt went back into remission a second time but while waiting for a bone marrow donor he would relapse. The cancer spread to the cerebral spinal fluid in his brain. On Valentine's Day 2004, Matt would slip into an unconscious state and doctors did not think he would live.

Against all odds he recovered, had to relearn how to walk, and went through a successful bone marrow transplant on April 14, 2004. He was able to leave the hospital on Mother's Day and has been in remission ever since.

Matt has taken his experiences of conquering cancer three times, going through a bone marrow transplant, relearning how to walk, and completing seven marathons on seven continents to become a top inspirational and motivational leadership keynote speaker. You can find more information about him at www.MatthewDJones.com

His talk is ideal for motivating individuals and organizations to go from where they are to where they want to be. "My talk is designed to fire up, pump up, and inspire you to take action. When it comes to achieving greater victory, it's not the outside stuff that matters, but the inside stuff that counts. Overcoming adversity and achieving victory, like a marathon, is an endurance event," Matt said.

Individuals and organizations can use the strategies and lessons Matt Jones shares to overcome challenges they face and achieve greater victory. His talk is high energy, upbeat, and humorous. He works with meeting planners to tailor his talk for the audience and ensures it is relevant to their challenges and objectives.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-time-cancer-conqueror-who-completed-seven-marathons-on-seven-continents-after-relearning-how-to-walk-celebrates-fourteen-year-anniversary-of-bone-marrow-transplant-300628119.html

SOURCE Matt Jones

Related Links

http://www.MatthewDJones.com

