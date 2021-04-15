Three-Time Cancer Survivor is Asking People to Walk in His Shoes

DALLAS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy James, Founder & Designer of MyCause Brand, has announced the launch of his new Awareness shoe company on April 15 on Indiegogo. The three-cancer survivor developed his line of awareness shoes in an effort to support others battling diseases and medical conditions and draw more attention to the wide range of causes.

This video tells The MyCause Brand story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSAh3PM9i8M&t=3s

MyCause Awareness Shoes feature strength clouds on shoes' sides, back, and sole.

The MyCause line of shoes features a three-ribbon design on each side and are available in fifteen colors to represent the many different causes. Purchasers can order their MyCause shoes with a different set of colored ribbons on each side of the shoe should they have two causes to support. MyCause shoes feature a "strength cloud" on the shoe's back and side and a raised strength cloud design on the shoe's sole, which leaves an imprint on soft surfaces like dirt or wet sand. The strength cloud words include love, power, strength, believe, family, cure, and numerous others.

The MyCause Brand's intent, through their Awareness Footwear, is to give a voice to fighters, survivors, and caregivers. Founder Jimmy James explains, "As a three-time cancer survivor, I know what it takes to fight back and battle a disease every day. I know the strength it requires and the love and much-needed support given by our loved ones. I wanted to give people a fun, obvious way to show their support of the causes and the people closest to their hearts. The Awareness shoes are made from EVA-recyclable, eco-friendly material and are super comfortable, too."

"The response thus far from people interested in our Awareness shoes has been touching and overwhelming. I am answering upwards of 100 emails a day from our Facebook page alone."

Indiegogo backing for the shoes feature several MyCause Brand peripheral items as incentive bonuses at different levels. Bonus items include MyCause Paracord Ribbon Keychains, MyCause Strength Cloud Blankets, and MyCause 30 oz. Stainless Tumblers. All purchases include a 20% donation of the purchase price to the cause of the buyer's choosing.

Interested parties can go directly to the MyCause Brand campaign on Indiegogo at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mycause-brand-shoes-with-a-soul-purpose#/

For more information on the MyCause brand and Awareness shoes, go to http://www.mycausebrand.com, or visit their Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/mycausebrand.

COMPANY INFO

MyCause Brand is located in Dallas, Texas. Founded by a three-time cancer survivor, it is an Awareness and Cause brand with a purpose: to give back to causes near and dear to our hearts, through making a beautiful awareness shoe product to showcase the cause, research, and charity organizations individuals choose to support. 20% of all company profits are donated to charities individually chosen by purchasers of their product. For more information, please visit www.mycausebrand.com, call 214-980-9811, or email [email protected].

Contact:

Jimmy Stephens - Founder & Designer

MyCause Brand

214-980-9811

[email protected]

www.mycausemyshoes.com

SOURCE MyCause Brand