Three-Time Honoree Elicit Named to Ad Age's "Best Places to Work in 2020"

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting firm Elicit is named one of Ad Age's "Best Place's to Work in 2020," marking the third time the entirely virtual company has earned the prestigious distinction. Elicit is among 50 companies recognized by Ad Age for creating an outstanding work environment, again placing 9th among agencies with 200 or fewer employees. Ad Age's top-ranked organizations were selected after an analysis of six key satisfaction areas – employee benefits, company culture, employee development, company environment, employee engagement, and employee perks – and collective workplace rating.

Elicit leadership has intentionally worked to foster a vibrant company culture that encourages inclusion, collaboration, and professional development and actively supports its employees' personal well-being – an approach that not coincidentally enables the consulting firm to attract and retain top talent. Elicit's generous benefits include comprehensive health, revenue sharing, tuition reimbursement, time off for volunteer activities, and family-friendly offerings such as flex time and paid maternity/paternity leave. With a 100 percent distributed workforce, the company ensures its far-flung team stays tightly connected through unofficial "office hours" while on the road; social events; formal mentoring; an annual week-long, off-site all-employee forum, and a suite of digital networking tools (and a corresponding monthly technology expense). Other distinctive perks include personality testing and coaching from renowned talent development expert, Dr. Robert W. Eichinger.

"While our company was founded with the intent to create a strong culture that would attract and retain top talent, it is always exciting to receive validation that we are succeeding in what we set out to do," says Mason Thelen, CEO, Elicit. "It is such an honor to have been named to this list for the third time."

According to Ad Age: "Companies that invest in their employees both at work and beyond the office yield big dividends. The factors that most relate to high workplace ratings encompass feelings of support, encouragement, empowerment, and purpose—areas where top-performing companies exceed expectations. Top-ranked organizations don't focus on benefits and perks themselves, but on how the company can use benefits and perks to take care of employees and remove barriers that hinder growth and success both professionally and personally. Whether it's parental leave, the ability to work remotely, unlimited vacation time, company retreats, free lunches, or game rooms, everything is about signaling to the individual that the company wants the employee to succeed in work and out of work."

"In the best cultures, there is a personal connection in addition to a professional one," explains Chuck Densinger, COO. "I firmly believe that it is every leader's responsibility to cultivate a work culture that adds to an individual's overall well-being, helps them become the best version of themselves, and connects the team through lasting, personal relationships."

The 2020 Best Places to Work list was produced by Advertising Age and Latitude Research. U.S. Companies participated in the two-part (employer and employee) survey process. In addition to appearing three times on Ad Age's "Best Places to Work," Elicit was also named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2019.

